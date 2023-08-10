Wonder Woman 3 Not Currently in Development at DC, Despite Gal Gadot's Tease

Wonder Woman 3 might not be taking flight at DC Studios. On Thursday, a report from Variety confirmed that a third Wonder Woman film is not currently in development at the studio, despite recent comments from franchise star Gal Gadot suggesting as much. According to their reporting, new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran do not have plans "at this time" to develop a Wonder Woman project in their new DC Universe, outside of the already-announced Paradise Lost prequel series that will air exclusively on Max. This comes after Gadot told ComicBook.com in a recent interview that she had met with Gunn and Safran and had talked about developing Wonder Woman 3.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Why Did Patty Jenkins Leave Wonder Woman 3?

Late last year, it was announced that Patty Jenkins, who has directed and co-written Gadot's two previous Wonder Woman solo films, had exited Wonder Woman 3. At the time, it was reported that Jenkins exited due to creative differences with Warner Bros. executives over her proposal for the third film's plot, something that she quickly debunked on social media.

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread," Jenkins wrote at the time. "This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now. I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

What Is Paradise Lost About?

Announced earlier this year as part of Gunn and Safran's initial DCU slate, Paradise Lost is expected to be a Game of Thrones-style prequel series revolving around the politics of the Amazons, prior to Diana Prince's birth.

"This is a Game of Thrones-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman," Gunn said during a presentation to reporters back in January. "And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It's an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who's in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it's a really exciting thing."

