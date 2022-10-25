DC Studios: James Gunn's New Deal Length Revealed

On Tuesday, the search for who would run the DC side of things for Warner Bros. Discovery came to an end with the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been named co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios, a new entity replacing the embattled DC Films. Now, the length of Gunn and Safran's deal to run DC Studios has been revealed as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, both Gunn and Safran have signed a four-year deal. Gunn and Safran's hiring is effective as of November 1st.

"DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe," said Zaslav in a statement. "Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling."

Gunn and Safran coming on board at DC Studios comes following the departure of Walter Hamada from DC Films and initial reporting indicates that Gunn and Safran will largely be responsible for the DCEU while Todd Phillips' Joker franchise and potentially Matt Reeves' The Batman world will report to Warner Bros. film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. Meanwhile, the news appears to mean that Gunn's time with Marvel has come to an end.

What happens to the Guardians of the Galaxy now?

While Gunn is set to begin his role at DC on November 1st, there are two remaining Guardians projects coming up, though are likely to be the last. Those projects are the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which debuts November 25th and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits heaters next May.

"The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie," Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say 'never' and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn't say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."