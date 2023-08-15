Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone Has Big Debut on Netflix

Heart of Stone, Gal Gadot's latest action film for Netflix, has debuted atop the streamer's list of the most-watched movies in most of its territories. With over 33 million views, Heart of Stone has been watched more than four times as much as its closest competition, a two-way tie between Hidden Strike, in its third week of release, and fellow newcomer Untold: Johnny Football, which were viewed 7.7 million times each during the week. Other movies in the top ten around the world include Shark Bait, What Men Want, Happiness for Beginners, and Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie.

In Heart of Stone, Gadot plays an elite agent, Rachel Stone, who must embark on a dangerous mission to stop a hacker from stealing a shadowy global peacekeeping agency's most valuable and dangerous weapon. The film is directed by Tom Harper from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder and a story by Rucka.

Last week, just before the movie dropped, Netflix released a teaser video featuring both Gadot and their "chief action officer" Arnold Schwarzenegger, promoting the film and the rest of Netflix's upcoming action slate. Schwarzenegger took the gig with Netflix, and appeared in a promo for Extraction 2, with Netflix teasing things like The Witcher and Heart of Stone in addition to Schwarzenegger's own FUBAR. The streamer has an aggressive slate of action content coming -- both originals, and licensed content like the S.W.A.T. TV show -- coming in the next few months, with Arnold attached to the slate in a big, visible way.

This is how Netflix describes Heart of Stone: Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.