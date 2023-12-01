WWE's Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Welcome Baby Girl

Alexa Bliss and husband Ryan Cabrera have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, named Hendrix. Hendrix was born on November 27, musical legend Jimi Hendrix's birthday.

"I know everything happens for A reason & the world works in mysterious ways. Our Daughter Hendrix coincidentally being born on Jimi Hendrix birthday is one of those moments for me," Bliss announced on X (formerly Twitter). The couple announced their pregnancy back in May and publicly revealed they were having a baby girl back in July via Entertainment Tonight. With their closest loved ones, Cabrera smashed a half pink and blue guitar onto a stool to reveal a pink powder. The announcement came after months of fans wondering why Bliss was off WWE television and she would be back. Bliss wrestled twice in 2023 -- once against Bianca Belair on the first Monday Night RAW of the new year and at the Royal Rumble against Belair for the WWE Women's Championship.

The couple began officially dating in 2019 after meeting at a taping of WWE SmackDown. They were introduced to each other by their mutual friend and fellow wrestler Mike Mizanin (The Miz). and they announced their engagement in 2020. In 2022 the Cabrera's tied the knot in Palm Desert, California."It's funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating," Bliss revealed on an episode of The Bellas Podcast. "He was liking some of my tweets and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company. I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, 'Oh, you're dating Ryan.' I said, 'I never met the guy,'"

2023 has been the year of the wrestle babies -- AEW's Tay and Sammy Guevara announced their pregnancy back at Double or Nothing with a bunch of Sammy's signature cue cards. Days ago they welcomed their first child together, their daughter. WWE's Carmella and Corey Graves revealed the birth of their son in early November, and former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly and her husband announced the birth of their twins in September.