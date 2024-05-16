2024 Eisner Award Nominees Revealed

Comic-Con has revealed the list of nominees for the 2024 Will Eisner comic industry awards. One of the biggest nights in the comic book industry takes place at this year's San Diego Comic-Con during a gala awards ceremony on July 26th. The awards span works published between January 1st and December 31, 2023, and feature nominees in 32 categories. Image Comics and DC share the honor of having the most nominations, with Image pulling 17 nominations (plus eight shared), and DC snagging 13 (plus eight shared). Also of note are 11 nominations for Fantagraphics, nine for IDW, and eight for Drawn & Quarterly.

Named for acclaimed comics creator Will Eisner, the awards are celebrating their 36th year of bringing attention to and highlighting the best publications and creators in comics and graphic novels. The 2024 Eisner Awards judging panel consists of educator/comics creator Ryan Claytor, author/editor/educator N. C. Christopher Couch, retailer/academic Andréa Gilroy, writer/editor Joseph Illidge, retailer Mathias Lewis, and author/public school librarian Jillian Rudes.

Continue reading for the complete list of the 2024 Eisner Award nominees and categories.