DC Reveals Superman vs. Muhammad Ali Collectors' Edition First Look (Exclusive)

Get your first look and all the details on the new Superman vs. Muhammad Ali Collectors' Edition Facsimile Edition right here!

One of the most iconic battles in DC history is back with a new collector's edition, and we've got your exclusive first look! In 1978 fans were introduced to one of the most unexpected throwdowns ever in Superman vs. Muhammad Ali, who were battling in order to determine who humanity's Champion would be against an alien race named the Scrubb. To celebrate that fight, DC is releasing Superman vs. Muhammad Ali Collectors' Edition Facsimile Edition, which will present the battle In 11' x 17' format and will feature Neal Adams' gorgeous wraparound cover as well as a special Foil variant, and you can check it out in the image below.

As you can see in the image, the cover remains as iconic as ever, and features a host of familiar faces (and favorite comic creators) in the crowd. Both editions will include 72 pages, with the standard edition retailing for $14.99 and the variant edition retailing for $17.99. You can check out the cover and the official description below.

(Photo: DC)

Superman vs. Muhammad Ali Collectors' Edition Facsimile Edition

On Sale August 27

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL

Art by NEAL ADAMS and DICK GIORDANO

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS

$14.99 US | 72 pages | Variant $17.99 US



The greatest heavyweight prizefight in the history of comics is returning in a full-size tabloid (11" x 17") facsimile edition!



With a space armada threatening to destroy the Earth if it loses a contest against the evil Rat'lar's chosen fighter, Superman and Muhammad Ali must first box each other to determine humanity's champion for that intergalactic bout. Includes the iconic wraparound cover by Neal Adams with a who's who of famous people (and comic book creators) in attendance at the fight of the century, also available as a foil variant at participating comic book retailers.

You can check out the cover for the Superman vs. Muhammad Ali Collectors' Edition Facsimile Edition above, and it will hit comic stores on August 27th.

