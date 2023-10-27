Disney's Live-Action Snow White Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Delayed

The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing, and many projects have been delayed as the actors' union continues to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Today, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released a list of changes made to their upcoming schedule that sees multiple projects getting pushed back while others have been removed from the schedule altogether. One film that is being delayed an entire year is Snow White, the live-action remake that's set to star Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Rachel Zegler as the titular princess.

Snow White has been moved from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025. The production has faced some unexpected challenges, but it did wrap last April, which makes the full-year delay especially surprising. The movie was helmed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and written by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train).

Rachel Zegler on Playing Snow White:

"I was terrified, terrified, terrified, terrified," Zegler revealed to NME earlier this year. "Because you're playing the first one. The blueprint of all Disney Princesses comes from 1937's Snow White. You have so many conversations leading up to it. You're gonna chop off all your hair and learn how to dance with all these fake animals and things that are not there. It was a lot of pressure."

"Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out," Zegler previously told ComicBook.com. "I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, 'What is going on with you?' It's incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it's the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It's amazing."

Gal Gadot on Playing the Evil Queen:

"I don't have a preferred type of character. I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen," Gadot explained to Vogue UK earlier this year. "There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain. And because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it. I can't wait to see how you know how it all turns out."

Snow White is now headed to theaters on March 21, 2025.