Amber Heard Says Best Part Of ‘Justice League’ World Is The Fans

There’s plenty of perks being a superhero, but there’s one reason that stands above all others for Amber Heard.

Heard makes her superhero debut as the powerful Mera in Justice League, and fans are excited to see the character for the first time on the big screen. For Mera, the fans are also the best part of the entire experience.

“It’s kind of weird. This is my first time stepping into this universe; my first superhero role was Justice League. I have a small part in this amazing, huge, big collection of all the superheroes,” Heard told E Online. “We followed it up with Aquaman, which we just wrapped up a week ago. I feel incredibly lucky for this to be my entrance into this world. I’m learning the best part of it all is, really, the fans. Better than all the superpowers and all the super personalities that embody them, the fans who love it, and the energy behind it—that’s been the most rewarding, amazing surprise of it all.”

Heard was on hand at the Justice League premiere, and after those comments the crowd roared, prompting Heard to say “Look around us! It’s amazing! It’s infectious!”

Heard moved directly from Justice League to Aquaman, where fans will really get to know the powerful warrior. It’s been a long process, especially in terms of training.

“Let’s just say I missed chocolate so much,” Heard said. “But now I’m wrapped, so it’s back on, chocolate!” The shoot presented other challenges for the cast, as half the movie was shot on land, while the rest was shot underwater. “The last four or five months of shooting, I didn’t have a dry day. I trained for about six months beforehand. A lot of diet, exercise, taking care of yourself—being in the best shape that you can be,” she said. In the end, the training paid off, and Heard felt stronger than ever before. “When your physical strength is elevated,” she explained, “I don’t see how your internal strength cannot follow suit.”

Fans can see all that hard work pay off when Justice League hits theaters on November 17, followed by Aquaman on December 21, 2018.