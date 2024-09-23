Thunderbolts* Assemble as the Anti-Avengers in New Teaser Trailer

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Thunderbolts*. The upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a bunch of familiar faces, but the trailer makes it a point to let the viewer know that this is not the Avengers. Sure, they've got Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier on the team, and Black Widow's sister, Yelena Belova, but there's definitely a different vibe amongst the anti-heroes than what one would find with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. This appears to be the same Thunderbolts trailer that was screened to fans at San Diego Comic-Con a few months ago, but now all fans can witness it for themselves.

The Thunderbolts trailer begins with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) paying a visit to her Dad, Red Guardian (David Harbour). After cleaning up his dirty house, Yelena asks Alexei if he feels fulfilled. Both characters appear to be trying to find some purpose in the world, which is tough when all you've been is a contract killer. We then see the main cast start to interact with each other, as Yelena faces off with John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). It's not until they meet Lewis Pullman's Bob (who is reportedly Sentry) that things take a turn for the worst.

This is a developing story.....