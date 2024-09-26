The Last of Us Season 2 Reveals First Full Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Season 2 of The Last of Us has been revealed. Throughout the first portion of 2024, The Last of Us Season 2 was in the process of filming. A little more than a month ago, production finally wrapped up which naturally led fans to wonder when a proper trailer for this new run of episodes would be unveiled. Now, to coincide with "The Last of Us Day", our best look at Season 2 yet has now arrived.

Clocking in around two minutes in length, this initial teaser for The Last of Us Season 2 highlights many scenes that those who have played The Last of Us Part II should be familiar with. Outside of showing off Joel and Ellie, the video also happens to highlight new characters in S2 such as Dina (Isabela Merced), Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), and an unknown character portrayed by Catherina O'Hara. The trailer then features backing music from Pearl Jam's "Future Days", which is a song that is integral to the plot of TLOU Part II.

You can watch this trailer for Season 2 of The Last of Us right here:

Outside of this new trailer, HBO has also shared three new posters for the next season of The Last of Us. Three character posters in total have been revealed with one dedicated to Ellie, Joel, and Abby respectively. Each poster features art from Greg Ruth and hints at some of the larger plotlines that will developer in the series moving forward.

The only downside of this new trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 is that it remains without a firm release date. At the trailer's conclusion, it only reiterates that Season 2 will arrive at some point in 2025. Based on previous production timelines for Season 1, it's incredibly likely that Season 2 will begin airing during the first half of next year. Regardless of when it specifically releases, we should begin to learn more in the weeks and months ahead about The Last of Us Season 2 as promotion for the show will ramp up further.