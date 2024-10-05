Until Dawn Fans Unhappy Over Change to Huge Scene in the Remake

The new Until Dawn remake on PC and PS5 doesn't just make the game prettier, it makes some changes to the original PS4 game. This includes some of the game's content, which come as a surprise to many players. To this end, a major scene in the original game has been reworked in the remake. Some fans like the changed scene, others not so much.

One of the top posts on the Until Dawn Reddit page right now, a day after the remake's release, is a post talking about the scene in question. For those that haven't played the remake yet, spoilers ahead. If you noticed the scene where Chris is locked out by Ashley, and subsequently dies, feels different, it is because it is.

In the remake, now Ashley is much further from the door. Meanwhile, Chris is banging on the door, and as he does this, Ashley paces around and stares at him for a moment before deciding to sprint towards him to open the door and try and save him. Obviously, she is too late and then she starts crying. This is not how this scene went in the original. In the original, Ashley does not express the same type of remorse and emotion, as you will know if you played it.

As the post notes, the scene feels more realistic and realized as a result of the changes, however, it also feels like a retcon. The developers behind the original noted that Ashley left Chris outside on purpose, hinting at a darker side of the character. That is completely gone from this scene. In other words, while the end result of the scene isn't very different, the implications for the characters involved are.

"What a horrible change. I liked how Ashley can be twisted and sociopathic. Why would they change that," reads one comment on the post above. "Also Ashley's facial expressions in that scene was weird asf. It has no emotions at all

"Holy s***??? I'm honestly disappointed, to be honest. I need to see it for myself, but I hate how they try to make Ashley empathetic. She's a monster in a pretty mask, and that's why she's so interesting and great," reads another comment.

The general consensus -- at least among the fans on the game's Reddit page, aka some of the game's most hardcore fans -- is the change is for the worse. While the scene may play better, it obviously completely changes the intent of the original, completely erasing the hidden dark side of Ashley. Over the years, some have slammed the scene as out of character for Ashley, but a remake changing the original intent never usually goes down well, and this has been no exception.