To quote Ghostface: "Surprise, Sidney." Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures surprise-announced Tuesday that Scream 7 will slash into theaters on February 27th, 2026, nearly three years after 2023's Scream VI. "It's gonna be a killer 2026," Neve Campbell, who starred as final girl Sidney Prescott in the first five Scream movies, wrote alongside a date announcement on Instagram. After sitting out the New York-set Scream 6, Campbell is reprising her role in the new movie directed by franchise creator and writer Kevin Williamson.

See the Scream 7 date reveal below.

Guy Busick, who penned 2022's Scream V and Scream VI, wrote the script. Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directing duo known collectively as Radio Silence, are serving as executive producers with Project X's James Vanderbilt (Ready or Not), William Sherak (Suspiria), and Paul Neinstein (Scream 2022) producing.

After starring in the first four Wes Craven-directed Scream movies between 1996 and 2011, Campbell turned down a role in the Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega-fronted Scream 6. "I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told People in 2022. "As a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued."

Williamson was tapped as director after Happy Death Day and Freaky filmmaker Christopher Landon dropped out of the movie in late 2023. The sequel — originally set to star Barrera and Ortega, reprising their roles as Carpenter sisters Sam and Tara — was reworked after Barrera was fired over pro-Palestine social media posts that Spyglass interpreted as antisemitic.

Campbell later confirmed her return to the franchise in a Sidney-focused sequel coming 30 years after the original.

"We are going to follow Sidney," Campbell told ET, likening Scream 7 to Jamie Lee Curtis' return as Laurie Strode in 2018's Halloween. "They did pitch the concept to me, and it's the reason that I jumped on board. I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them. I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

"The fandom is nuts, they are incredible and very passionate about these films," she added. "I'm excited to give them a new one." Campbell also teased the return of her longtime co-star, Courteney Cox, as fellow OG Ghostface survivor Gale Weathers, who has appeared in every installment thus far.