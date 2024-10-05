Xbox Announces Halloween Games Collection Featuring Free Game Downloads

Microsoft has announced its "Spooky Games Collection," featuring dozens of horror and spooky Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The curated game collection features a couple of free games, and even more for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. To this end, those on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X looking for something to play this Halloween, and during the build up to the spooky holiday, may want to check out one of these games.

In addition to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games, there are also some Xbox 360 games featured. Unfortunately, there are no associated discounts with the collection, which is typically how these type of promotional pieces work. Perhaps that will change later in the month.

The collection of games -- featuring IP such as Mortal Kombat, Dead Space, Alan Wake, Alone in the Dark, Control, Poppy Playtime, LEGO, Harry Potter, Blair Witch, The Witcher, Outlast, Layers of Fear, A Plague Tale, Batman, Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Wolfenstein, Zombie Army, The Walking Dead, Vampire Survivors, Remnant, Quake, Hello Neighbor, Pyschonauts, Costume Quest, Diablo, Life is Strange, Dragon Age, Hollow Knight, and Lies of P -- can be viewed here.

Many of the games featured are known qualities, but there are a few gems in the collection that many Xbox games may not know about, including The Mortuary Assistant, one of the best horror games to come to Xbox consoles this year.

"Having completed your degree in mortuary sciences, you have taken on an apprenticeship at River Fields Mortuary," reads an official blurb about the game. "Over the past several months you have logged many hours aiding the Mortician in daily tasks along with learning the ins and outs of the embalming process as well as how to properly handle and care for the deceased. Late one night, you are called into work to handle some embalmings. Death doesn't keep day time hours. But there is something different about these bodies because there is something different about you. The phone rings with the Mortician on the other end. The rumors are true, and you can not leave."

