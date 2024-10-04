One of the Best Games on PS5 Is Only $5 for a Limited Time
A bunch of PS5 games are dirt cheap right now on the PlayStation Store.
One of the best games on PS5 is only $5 for a limited time. And this isn't the only noteworthy PlayStation game currently on sale. Thanks to a couple promotional sales on the PlayStation Store, there are a metric ton of both PS4 games and PS5 games available at discount. Some of these PlayStation games are cheaper than they have ever been.
The pick of the litter is perhaps a game from 2016. When PlayStation fans think of 2016, they probably think of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and rightly so as it was the marquee release from Sony that year. They may also think of Overwatch, Dark Souls 3, or Persona 5, as some of the other best games of 2016.
Right in the Game of the Year conversation with these other games was a smaller title -- from a smaller, Danish studio -- called Inside. Inside is not only considered one of the best games of 2016, but one of the best games of all time. And right now, until October 10, it is 75 percent off, which means it is only $5.
If this PS4 and PS5 deal doesn't catch the eye, there are many other dirt cheap PlayStation games right now, including games and series such as XCOM, Dead Island, Just Cause, Psychonauts, Castlevania, DOOM, LEGO, Darksiders, Burnout, Rayman, Shenmue, and Amnesia.
Other Noteworthy Games on PS5 on Sale for Less Than $5
- The Swapper -- $1.49
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain -- $1.49
- Dead Island Definitive Edition -- $1.99
- Hotline Miami -- $2.49
- Limbo -- $2.49
- XCOM 2 -- $2.99
- SOMA -- $2.99
- Just Cause 3 -- $2.99
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier -- $2.99
- Crypt of the NecroDancer -- $2.99
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition -- $2.99
- Override 2: Super Mech League -- $2.99
- Psychonauts -- $3.49
- Retro City Rampage DX -- $3.49
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered -- $3.49
- Indigo Prophecy -- $3.74
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition -- $3.74
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition -- $3.74
- Quake II -- $3.99
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection -- $3.99
- Graveyard Keeper -- $3.99
- DOOM 3 -- $3.99
- Yoku's Island Express -- $3.99
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition -- $3.99
- Shakedown: Hawaii -- $3.99
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun -- $3.99
- LEGO Worlds -- $3.99
- Secret Neighbor -- $3.99
- Iconoclasts -- $3.99
- Rayman Legends -- $3.99
- Amnesia: Collection -- $4.49
- Amnesia: Rebirth -- $4.49
- Shenmue III -- $4.49
- Frostpunk -- $4.49
- Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $4.99
- Inside $4.99
For more PS5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals like the ones above -- click here.
