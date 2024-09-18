Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Casts Joe Manganiello in Major Role

One Piece's live-action series has found its Crocodile. The Warlord of the Sea and main villain of the Alabasta Arc has been cast and Joe Manganiello is taking on the role. In the past, Manganiello has taken on the role of Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's DC Universe, played a significant role in Magic Mike, and even played Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films. Now, the imposing actor is set to take on a role that is sure to get some sand in his shoes thanks to the pirate's wild Devil Fruit abilities.

Many One Piece fans suspected this casting when Manganiello was confirmed to be the host of this year's Netflix Geeked Week, though no official confirmation had been supplied. In what might be a slip by Netflix, word was announced that Manganiello would be joining the second season of the live-action adaptation, taking on the role of the sand-manipulating villain. While Luffy's final fight against Crocodile might not take place in season two considering Alabasta might not take up the lion's share of the season, expect Manganiello to have plenty of scenery to chew in a potential third season.

Who Is Crocodile?



For those who might be unfamiliar with this amazing shonen villain, Crocodile is a pirate that is looking to take control of the desert locale known as Alabasta. Rather than immediately starting with force by using his own power and/or using the power of Baroqueworks, his organization, the Warlord instead makes himself appear to be a hero to the people of this land. Gaining their confidence, Crocodile puts his plan into motion in attempting to overtake Alabasta's rule, King Cobra, along with taking down anyone at his side.

Much like Luffy's rubber powers, Crocodile gets his strength thanks to ingesting a specific Devil Fruit. The Suna Suna no Mi allows the pirate to both transform, control, and create sand whenever he wants. This power specifically causes quite a headache for Luffy and Crocodile has spent some time training in making his powers as deadly as possible. As mentioned previously, Alabasta's grand finale most likely isn't taking place in the upcoming live-action second season but the fight between Crocodile and Luffy will be one to remember when it hits the "real world".

One Piece's Joe Manganiello Future

Without diving into spoiler territory, Alabasta isn't the last time that One Piece fans see Crocodile in the original source material as creator Eiichiro Oda had specific plans for the Warlord in the shonen's future. While the live-action series hasn't been confirmed for a third season as of the writing of this article, there is plenty of material to draw from if Netflix decides to stay on the One Piece train for a while. Should One Piece's live-action series continue far into the future, expect Crocodile and the organization known as the Cross Guild to give Luffy and his allies on the Going Merry some major troubles.

Alongside Joe Manganiello scoring the role of Crocodile, he will be joined by Lera Abova, who plays Miss Sunday, aka Nico Robin. As One Piece fans know, Above plays the Straw Hat Pirate who joins with Luffy's crew following Tony Tony Chopper and comes quite handy to the Straw Hats in future adventures.

