Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2024

October is upon us, which means that most of the major streaming services are preparing to roll out a whole slew of new titles to add to your watchlists. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+ have all revealed their full streaming lineups for the month of August, and we've collected all of those lists in one convenient place. Netflix's October lineup is anchored by a couple of wildly popular shows returning for new seasons. Outer Banks is back for its fourth installment, while The Diplomat comes back for Season 2 on Halloween. There will be big movie titles spread around the various services next month. Peacock will bring the streaming debut of Despicable Me 4, while Max is set to release the new adaptation of Salem's Lot, and Neflix is adding the new hit film Bad Boys Ride or Die. You'll notice there's no Prime Video lineup includes on this list, which isn't the norm for these monthly write-ups. But at the time of writing this article, on September 30th, Prime Video hadn't sent out an October newsletter. We'll update and include it if and when it becomes available.

October 1st NETFLIX

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You're Next

Making It in Marbella (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL DISNEY+

Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale MAX

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

A Day in the Country

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Return to Salem's Lot

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Altitude

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

Barry Munday

Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dinner for Schmucks

Doctor Sleep

Dune (1984)

Edge of Darkness

Four Christmases

Freddy vs. Jason

Frost / Nixon

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey

Godzilla vs. Biollante

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah

Green Porno

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

I Was a Teenage Zombie

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Invictus

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Knife in the Water

Lawrence of Arabia

Major Barbara

Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA

Misery

Mississippi Masala

Monte Carlo

My Life as a Dog

Ondine

Open Your Eyes

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic

Red Dawn (2012)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Stephen King's It (1990)

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Cranes are Flying

The Curse of La Llorona

The Death of Superman

The Huntsman: Winter's War

The Life and Times of Farmer Al

The Naked Kiss

The Return of Godzilla

The Rise of Catherine the Great

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Traffik

Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love

Walkabout

Water for Elephants HULU

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10

Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

All My Puny Sorrows

An American Citizen

Annabelle Comes Home

Barbarian

Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Blood In

Bogus

Cadillac Records

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Chasing Papi

Coco (En Espanol)

The Dancer Upstairs

Dashcam

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Don't Say A Word

Edward Scissorhands

El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro

The Empty Man

Evita

The Fly (1986)

From Hell

The Happening

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Hitmans Bodyguard

The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

It's a Wonderful Knife

Joy Ride (2001)

Just Wright

La Cara Oculta

La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lego Ninjago Movie

Long Shot

Ma

Miami Rhapsody

Miss Bala

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mrs. Doubtfire

The New Age

Nightmare Alley

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Princess Bride

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Q&A

Ready or Not

The Return of Tanya Tucker

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sideways

Signs

Silkwood

The Sixth Sense

Stripper

Sunchaser

Swimfan

That Night

The Curse of La Llorona

The Warrior's Way

Todo Cambia

Turtle Beach

Unbreakable

Underwater

We Bought a Zoo

X-Men: The Last Stand PEACOCK

1408

Abduction (2011)

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper ('95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper's Haunted Christmas

Casper's Scare School ('06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

Death Becomes Her

The Devil's Rejects

Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Fright Night

Get a Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home ('15)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I'm Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer's Body

Karen Kingsbury's a Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

My Soul to Take

New In Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie's Halloween

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winter Castle

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive) PARAMOUNT+

28 Weeks Later

30 Days of Night

A Simple Plan

All About the Benjamins

All the Wrong Ingredients

Allegiant

Almost Famous

Along Came a Spider

American Psycho

Amistad

Antlers

Arena Wars

Bad Behaviour

Best Defense

Black Rock

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Buried

Chaplin

Chocolat

Cliffhanger

Coach Carter

Colombiana

Days of Heaven

Deliver Us from Evil

Desperado

Divergent

Django Unchained

Downhill Racer

Dying of the Light

Eastern Promises

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elizabethtown

Enough

Escape from Alcatraz

Eyes Wide Shut

Fear (1990)

Fido

Finding Neverland

Flatliners (1990)

Fools Rush In

Freedom Writers

Fresh (2022)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th: Part II

Friday the 13th: Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Frozen River

Galaxy Quest

Gothika

Hard Eight

Heat (1995)

Heaven Can Wait

Hell or High Water

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Hide and Seek

Hugo

Hustle & Flow

Imagine That

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Insurgent

Jawbreaker

Jennifer's Body

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Juice

Just My Luck

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Life

Little Women (1994)

Love Story

Maggie's Plan

Marathon Man

Margin Call

Men, Women & Children

Mirrors

Monstrous

Mud

Obsessed

Oculus

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Only Lovers Left Alive

Orphan

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride And Glory

Private Parts

Prospect

Queen of The Damned

Re: Uniting

Resident Evil

Road Trip

Runaway Jury

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

School Ties

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

Scrooged

Set it Off: Director's Cut

Sleepy Hollow

Smallfoot

Snakes On a Plane

Southpaw

Spanglish

Spawn

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Silver Bullet

Stephen King's Thinner

Stir of Echoes

Surviving Christmas

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Swingers

Team America: World Police

The Belko Experiment

The Blob

The Core

The Day After Tomorrow

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Gambler

The General's Daughter

The Girl in the Pool

The Green Inferno

The Hours

The Ladies Man

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Vampire

The Midnight Meat Train

The Negotiator

The Net

The Orphanage

The Running Man

The Stepford Wives

The Truman Show

The Wash

The Wicker Man (2006)

This One's for the Ladies

Three Days of the Condor

Training Day

True Grit (2010)

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vantage Point

We Own the Night

Weird Science

Wild Eyed and Wicked

Wild Things

Willard (2003)

October 2nd NETFLIX

Chef's Table: Noodles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Mickey's Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT MAX

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery) HULU

Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1

101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1

After the First 48: Complete Season 9

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1

Designing Blind: Complete Season 1

Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Eleven: Complete Season 1

Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1

Flippin' Sisters!: Complete Season 1

The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5

THE HAUNTING OF...SPECIALS: Complete Season 1

House vs. House: Complete Season 1

Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1

Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1

My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1

My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1

Pawnography: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1

Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1

Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1

The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1

The UnXplained: Complete Season 6

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1

UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1

Abracadaver PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo) PARAMOUNT+

Monster High: The Series (Season 1)

October 3rd NETFLIX

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Blue Box (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

Heartstopper: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trouble (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes) MAX

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)

Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)

Salem's Lot (2024) (Max Original)

Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (Max Original) HULU

Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere

Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Killer Cases: Complete Season 5 PEACOCK

Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World – All Episodes – 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

October 4th NETFLIX

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)

CTRL (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE -- NETFLIX FILM

The Platform 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

S.W.A.T.: Season 7 DISNEY+

Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Spookiz: The Movie

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes MAX

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)

Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)

Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV) HULU

Blood for Dust PEACOCK

Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)

Didi (Peacock Exclusive)

Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

Honeymoon

I Saw The Devil

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

October 5th NETFLIX

Ranma1/2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME DISNEY+

The Biggest Little Farm HULU

American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16

American Murder House: Complete Season 1

American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2

Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)

Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony's Parents Speak: Complete Season 1

Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1

First Blood: Complete Season 1

Get Swank'd: Complete Season 1

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2

Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9 PEACOCK

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 6th MAX

Have I Got News for You (CNN)

The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original) PEACOCK

Autumn at Apple Hill

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)

Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)

Queens Court, Season 2 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

October 7th NETFLIX

The Menendez Brothers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station MAX

House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)

La Mente del Poder, Season 1 HULU

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo) PARAMOUNT+

American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special

October 8th NETFLIX

Ali Wong: Single Lady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Bad Boys: Ride or Di

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 4 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station HULU

What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere

Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

Coroner: Complete Series PEACOCK

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)

Fall

Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Oxygen) PARAMOUNT+

An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley

October 9th NETFLIX

Deceitful Love (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Starting 5 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

The Secret of the River (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along - Episode 5 at 6pm PT MAX

1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)

Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV) HULU

La Máquina: Complete Limited Series

Scamanda: Series Premiere

Accused: Season 2 Premiere PEACOCK

The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)

The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC) PARAMOUNT+

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures

October 10th NETFLIX

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind, Habibi (AE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)

Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)

Good Hair

Roller Jam (Max Original) HULU

Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere

Expedition Amazon

American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23

Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1

Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1

The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2

Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1

Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1

I Love You...But I Lied: Complete Season 3

I Love You...But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1

I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9

I'll Haunt You When I'm Dead: Complete Season 1

Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5

MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1

Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1

Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Complete Season 15

Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Grab PEACOCK

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Finale – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original) PARAMOUNT+

SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp

October 11th NETFLIX

In Her Place (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lonely Planet -- NETFLIX FILM

Scream

Uprising (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Expedition Amazon

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons – Premiere MAX

The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)

The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)

Tuesday (A24) HULU

Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)

Aliens In The Attic

Fright Night (2011)

Sting (2024) PEACOCK

A Nanny to Die For

Asteroid City

Ragnarok

Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

October 12th NETFLIX

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Clifford the Big Red Dog HULU

Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4

Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2

My Haunted House: Complete Season 3

My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3

Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 13th MAX

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN) HULU

Tracker: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Haunted Wedding PARAMOUNT+

Tracker (Season 2 premiere)

October 14th NETFLIX

Mighty Monsterwheelies -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Barney's World, Season 1 HULU

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1

Family Guy: Halloween Special

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED) PARAMOUNT+

NCIS (Season 22 premiere)

NCIS: Origins premiere

October 15th NETFLIX

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL DISNEY+

Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes) MAX

I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original) HULU

FX's American Horror Stories: Huluween Event

The Three Musketeers – Part I: D'Artagnan

The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady PEACOCK

Anatomy of Lies, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original) PARAMOUNT+

FBI (Season 7 premiere)

FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)

FBI True season 5 premiere

October 16th NETFLIX

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I AM A KILLER: Season 5 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Justice (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap DISNEY+

Kiff (Halloween special)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 6 at 6pm PT HULU

Nemesis: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Furious 7

House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)

Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo) PARAMOUNT+

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)

Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)

October 17th NETFLIX

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Outside (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Shadow Strays (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again MAX

LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original) HULU

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5

Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2

Butterfly Tale

PEACOCK

Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

The Angel Tree

A Bride For Christmas

Christmas at Cartwright's

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Holly Lodge

A Christmas Carousel

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Christmas House

Christmas In Evergreen

Christmas In Homestead

Christmas In Love

Christmas In Rome

Christmas In The Air

Christmas In Vienna

Christmas Incorporated

Christmas Land

A Christmas Miracle

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through The Snow

Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle

A Dickens Of A Holiday!

Finding Father Christmas

Finding Santa

A Holiday Spectacular

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

Last Vermont Christmas

Love You Like Christmas

Magic Stocking

Magical Christmas Ornaments

Marry Me At Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Memories of Christmas

My Christmas Love

The National Tree

Once Upon A Holiday

Road To Christmas

Rocky Mountain Christmas

Santa Suit, The

Sharing Christmas

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City

A Song For Christmas

Tis The Season For Love

The Town Christmas Forgot

The Wishing Tree PARAMOUNT+

Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere

Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)

October 18th NETFLIX

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Turnaround -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Hour -- NETFLIX FILM

Yintah (CA) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

The Devil's Climb

Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – Premiere MAX

MaXXXine (A24)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)

The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original) HULU

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere

Rivals: Complete Season 1

The Devil's Climb

Mayhem!

PEACOCK

Every Body

Hysteria!, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Rejoice and Shout PARAMOUNT+

Blue Bloods (Season 14 return for final episodes)

Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)

S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)

October 19th NETFLIX

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 DISNEY+

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT MAX

Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)

Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV) HULU

The Lego Batman Movie

Late Night with the Devil PEACOCK

Happy's Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

October 20th PARAMOUNT+

The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)

October 21st NETFLIX

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4 MAX

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three HULU

Carved: Film Premiere

Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A PARAMOUNT+

Poppa's House premiere

The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)

October 22nd NETFLIX

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 6 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station MAX

Residential Rage (ID) HULU

What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere PEACOCK

Bad River

Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen) PARAMOUNT+

Tale of Tales

October 23rd NETFLIX

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Family Pack (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

This is the Zodiac Speaking -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Primos (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 7 at 6pm PT MAX

1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)

Breath of Fire (HBO Original)

Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery) PEACOCK

Compliance

Flawless

La Familia, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Shoplifters

Tyrel

The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow

The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari

October 24th NETFLIX

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black -- NETFLIX SERIES

Territory (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES HULU

Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

The Speedway Murders PEACOCK

Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original) PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Lower Decks final season premiere

October 25th NETFLIX

Don't Move -- NETFLIX FILM

Hellbound: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hijack '93 (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Last Night at Tremore Beach (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (NO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Simone Biles Rising Part 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES DISNEY+

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - Premiere MAX

Trap (2024) HULU

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere

The Beast Within PEACOCK

The Hero Of Color City PARAMOUNT+

Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 premiere

October 26th MAX

First-Time Buyer's Club, Season 2 (OWN)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)

October 27th MAX

Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original) PARAMOUNT+

Lioness season 2 premiere

October 28th NETFLIX

Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show MAX

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)

People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID) PEACOCK

The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA) PARAMOUNT+

Ezra

Treasure

October 29th NETFLIX

Botched: Seasons 2-3

Tom Papa: Home Free -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 7 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station HULU

Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere – All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen) PARAMOUNT+

The Man Who Knew Infinity

October 30th NETFLIX

Go Ahead, Brother (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Martha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Time Cut -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT MAX

Skin Hunters (Max Original)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)