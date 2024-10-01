Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2024
Salem's Lot, Despicable Me 4, and Outer Banks highlight October's biggest streaming titles.
October is upon us, which means that most of the major streaming services are preparing to roll out a whole slew of new titles to add to your watchlists. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+ have all revealed their full streaming lineups for the month of August, and we've collected all of those lists in one convenient place.
Netflix's October lineup is anchored by a couple of wildly popular shows returning for new seasons. Outer Banks is back for its fourth installment, while The Diplomat comes back for Season 2 on Halloween.
There will be big movie titles spread around the various services next month. Peacock will bring the streaming debut of Despicable Me 4, while Max is set to release the new adaptation of Salem's Lot, and Neflix is adding the new hit film Bad Boys Ride or Die.
You'll notice there's no Prime Video lineup includes on this list, which isn't the norm for these monthly write-ups. But at the time of writing this article, on September 30th, Prime Video hadn't sent out an October newsletter. We'll update and include it if and when it becomes available.
October 1st
NETFLIX
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets: Season 1
You're Next
Making It in Marbella (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale
MAX
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
A Day in the Country
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Return to Salem's Lot
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
Altitude
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
Barry Munday
Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dinner for Schmucks
Doctor Sleep
Dune (1984)
Edge of Darkness
Four Christmases
Freddy vs. Jason
Frost / Nixon
George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey
Godzilla vs. Biollante
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah
Green Porno
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
I Was a Teenage Zombie
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
Invictus
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Knife in the Water
Lawrence of Arabia
Major Barbara
Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA
Misery
Mississippi Masala
Monte Carlo
My Life as a Dog
Ondine
Open Your Eyes
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic
Red Dawn (2012)
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Stephen King's It (1990)
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Cranes are Flying
The Curse of La Llorona
The Death of Superman
The Huntsman: Winter's War
The Life and Times of Farmer Al
The Naked Kiss
The Return of Godzilla
The Rise of Catherine the Great
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Traffik
Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love
Walkabout
Water for Elephants
HULU
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 31, 33 and 34
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 11-15
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 6-10
Survivor: Complete Seasons 14-19
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 8
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All My Puny Sorrows
An American Citizen
Annabelle Comes Home
Barbarian
Beyond JFK: The Question Of Conspiracy
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blood In
Bogus
Cadillac Records
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chasing Papi
Coco (En Espanol)
The Dancer Upstairs
Dashcam
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Don't Say A Word
Edward Scissorhands
El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro
The Empty Man
Evita
The Fly (1986)
From Hell
The Happening
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Hitmans Bodyguard
The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
It's a Wonderful Knife
Joy Ride (2001)
Just Wright
La Cara Oculta
La Misma Luna (Aka: Under The Same Moon)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Long Shot
Ma
Miami Rhapsody
Miss Bala
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mrs. Doubtfire
The New Age
Nightmare Alley
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Princess Bride
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Q&A
Ready or Not
The Return of Tanya Tucker
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sideways
Signs
Silkwood
The Sixth Sense
Stripper
Sunchaser
Swimfan
That Night
The Curse of La Llorona
The Warrior's Way
Todo Cambia
Turtle Beach
Unbreakable
Underwater
We Bought a Zoo
X-Men: The Last Stand
PEACOCK
1408
Abduction (2011)
After All These Years
Alpha & Omega
Arachnophobia
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
The Big Short
The Blob (1988)
Campfire Kiss
Casper ('95)
Casper, A Spirited Beginning
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Casper's Scare School ('06)
Christine (1983)
Christmas at Dollywood
Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
The Craft
The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
The Darjeeling Limited
Death Becomes Her
The Devil's Rejects
Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark
Down In The Valley
Drag Me to Hell
Engaging Father Christmas
Fantastic Mr. Fox
A Feeling of Home
The Final Girls
Flushed Away
The Fly (1986)
Freaks of Nature
Fright Night
Get a Job
Girlfriendship
Good Morning Christmas!
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
Hell Fest
The Hitcher
Holiday Date
Home ('15)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
I'm Not There
Isle of Dogs
It Follows
Jennifer's Body
Karen Kingsbury's a Time to Dance
Land of the Lost
Last Night in Soho
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Making Waves
Malignant
Masters of the Universe
Meatballs
My Soul to Take
New In Town
Office Space
One Perfect Wedding
Open By Christmas
The Open Road
Patient Zero
Point Break
The Possession of Hannah Grace
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Purge: Election Year
Rob Zombie's Halloween
Rob Zombie's Halloween II
The Royal Tenenbaums
Scared Shrekless
Shutter Island
Silent Hill
Spy Next Door
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
Vacancy (2007)
The Vatican Tapes
Vice
W.
Wendy Williams: What A Mess!
What Lies Beneath
Where The Scary Things Are
White Noise
Winter Castle
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2
The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)
PARAMOUNT+
28 Weeks Later
30 Days of Night
A Simple Plan
All About the Benjamins
All the Wrong Ingredients
Allegiant
Almost Famous
Along Came a Spider
American Psycho
Amistad
Antlers
Arena Wars
Bad Behaviour
Best Defense
Black Rock
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Buried
Chaplin
Chocolat
Cliffhanger
Coach Carter
Colombiana
Days of Heaven
Deliver Us from Evil
Desperado
Divergent
Django Unchained
Downhill Racer
Dying of the Light
Eastern Promises
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Elizabethtown
Enough
Escape from Alcatraz
Eyes Wide Shut
Fear (1990)
Fido
Finding Neverland
Flatliners (1990)
Fools Rush In
Freedom Writers
Fresh (2022)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th: Part II
Friday the 13th: Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Frozen River
Galaxy Quest
Gothika
Hard Eight
Heat (1995)
Heaven Can Wait
Hell or High Water
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Hide and Seek
Hugo
Hustle & Flow
Imagine That
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Insurgent
Jawbreaker
Jennifer's Body
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Juice
Just My Luck
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Life
Little Women (1994)
Love Story
Maggie's Plan
Marathon Man
Margin Call
Men, Women & Children
Mirrors
Monstrous
Mud
Obsessed
Oculus
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Only Lovers Left Alive
Orphan
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride And Glory
Private Parts
Prospect
Queen of The Damned
Re: Uniting
Resident Evil
Road Trip
Runaway Jury
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
School Ties
Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
Scrooged
Set it Off: Director's Cut
Sleepy Hollow
Smallfoot
Snakes On a Plane
Southpaw
Spanglish
Spawn
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Stir of Echoes
Surviving Christmas
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Swingers
Team America: World Police
The Belko Experiment
The Blob
The Core
The Day After Tomorrow
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Gambler
The General's Daughter
The Girl in the Pool
The Green Inferno
The Hours
The Ladies Man
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Midnight Meat Train
The Negotiator
The Net
The Orphanage
The Running Man
The Stepford Wives
The Truman Show
The Wash
The Wicker Man (2006)
This One's for the Ladies
Three Days of the Condor
Training Day
True Grit (2010)
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vantage Point
We Own the Night
Weird Science
Wild Eyed and Wicked
Wild Things
Willard (2003)
October 2nd
NETFLIX
Chef's Table: Noodles -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Mickey's Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)
The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes)
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
MAX
Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
Last Days of the Space Age: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 1
101 Fast Foods That Changed The World: Complete Season 1
After the First 48: Complete Season 9
Ax Men: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Campus Nightmares: Complete Season 1
Designing Blind: Complete Season 1
Double Divas: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Eleven: Complete Season 1
Evil Up Close: Complete Season 1
Flippin' Sisters!: Complete Season 1
The Haunting Of. . . : Complete Seasons 4 and 5
THE HAUNTING OF...SPECIALS: Complete Season 1
House vs. House: Complete Season 1
Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force: Complete Season 1
Lost U-Boats of WWI: Complete Season 1
My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed: Complete Season 1
My Life As A Gangster Girl: Complete Season 1
Pawnography: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Parts Uneaten: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Polygamy: Complete Season 1
Stalked by a Ghost: Complete Season 1
Supernatural Sisters: Complete Season 1
The Real Wolfman: Complete Season 1
The UnXplained: Complete Season 6
Tiny House Nation: Family Edition: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Nation: Unpacked: Complete Season 1
UFO Files: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Undercover: Caught on Tape: Complete Season 1
Abracadaver
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of New York City, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Monster High: The Series (Season 1)
October 3rd
NETFLIX
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Blue Box (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Heartstopper: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trouble (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)
Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)
Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)
Salem's Lot (2024) (Max Original)
Velma: This Halloween Needs To Be More Special! (Max Original)
HULU
Hold Your Breath: Film Premiere
Witches: Truth Behind the Trials: Series Premiere
Dan Da Dan: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Killer Cases: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World – All Episodes – 4 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
October 4th
NETFLIX
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1 (episodes 1-3)
CTRL (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE -- NETFLIX FILM
The Platform 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
S.W.A.T.: Season 7
DISNEY+
Shortstober with Big City Greens
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Spookiz: The Movie
Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
MAX
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)
Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
Blood for Dust
PEACOCK
Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)
Didi (Peacock Exclusive)
Found, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee
October 5th
NETFLIX
Ranma1/2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
The Biggest Little Farm
HULU
American Justice: Complete Season 15 and 16
American Murder House: Complete Season 1
American Restoration: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters: Complete Season 2
Billy the Exterminator: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBBED)
Cajun Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
Casey Anthony's Parents Speak: Complete Season 1
Demon Lord, Retry! R: Season Premiere (SUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
First Blood: Complete Season 1
Get Swank'd: Complete Season 1
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America: Complete Season 1
Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 2
Wahlburgers: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
PEACOCK
A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 6th
MAX
Have I Got News for You (CNN)
The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Autumn at Apple Hill
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 7 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 3 (NBC)
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 2 (NBC)
Wild Child, Season 5 (NBC)
Queens Court, Season 2 – All Episodes – 10 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
October 7th
NETFLIX
The Menendez Brothers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station
MAX
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)
La Mente del Poder, Season 1
HULU
Solar Opposites: Halloween Special
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special
October 8th
NETFLIX
Ali Wong: Single Lady -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Bad Boys: Ride or Di
Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 4 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station
HULU
What Would You Do?: Season 17 Premiere
Black Out: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
Coroner: Complete Series
PEACOCK
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 – Premiere (Bravo)
Fall
Snapped: Behind Bars, Season 2 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Oxygen)
PARAMOUNT+
An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley
October 9th
NETFLIX
Deceitful Love (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Starting 5 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
The Secret of the River (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes)
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along - Episode 5 at 6pm PT
MAX
1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)
Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
La Máquina: Complete Limited Series
Scamanda: Series Premiere
Accused: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
The Ark, Season 2 – Finale (SYFY)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 7)
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures
October 10th
NETFLIX
Girl Haunts Boy
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind, Habibi (AE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)
Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)
Good Hair
Roller Jam (Max Original)
HULU
Abbott Elementary: Season 4 Premiere
Expedition Amazon
American Hoggers: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 22 and 23
Ancient MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1
Appalachian Outlaws: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier: Complete Season 1
The Family That Slays Together: Complete Season 1
Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 2
Griselda: The Godmother: Complete Season 1
Growing Up Gotti: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Haunted Encounters: Face to Face: Complete Season 1
I Love You...But I Lied: Complete Season 3
I Love You...But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1
I Solved a Murder: Complete Season 1
I Survived . . . : Complete Seasons 6-9
I'll Haunt You When I'm Dead: Complete Season 1
Long Island Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Mobsters : Complete Seasons 3-5
MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Ms. Murder: Complete Season 1
Murder at the Country Club: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Complete Season 15
Triple Digit Flip: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Grab
PEACOCK
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 – Finale – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Teacup, Season 1 – Premiere – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp
October 11th
NETFLIX
In Her Place (CL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lonely Planet -- NETFLIX FILM
Scream
Uprising (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Expedition Amazon
Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons – Premiere
MAX
The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)
The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)
Tuesday (A24)
HULU
Mr. Crocket: Film Premiere
Dragon Ball DAIMA: Series Premiere (SUBBED)
Aliens In The Attic
Fright Night (2011)
Sting (2024)
PEACOCK
A Nanny to Die For
Asteroid City
Ragnarok
Scare Tactics, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
October 12th
NETFLIX
A Quiet Place Part II
A Virtuous Business (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Clifford the Big Red Dog
HULU
Celebrity Close Calls: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics): Complete Season 3 and 4
Celebrity House Hunting: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 2
My Haunted House: Complete Season 3
My Haunted Vacation: Complete Season 1
Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1-3
Taking the Stand: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
The Definitive Guide to the Mob: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 13th
MAX
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
HULU
Tracker: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Haunted Wedding
PARAMOUNT+
Tracker (Season 2 premiere)
October 14th
NETFLIX
Mighty Monsterwheelies -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Barney's World, Season 1
HULU
Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte: Complete Season 1
Family Guy: Halloween Special
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
NCIS (Season 22 premiere)
NCIS: Origins premiere
October 15th
NETFLIX
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming: Season 3
Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
Comedy Revenge (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)
MAX
I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)
HULU
FX's American Horror Stories: Huluween Event
The Three Musketeers – Part I: D'Artagnan
The Three Musketeers – Part II: Milady
PEACOCK
Anatomy of Lies, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 Episodes 60 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
FBI (Season 7 premiere)
FBI: International (Season 4 premiere)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 6 premiere)
FBI True season 5 premiere
October 16th
NETFLIX
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
I AM A KILLER: Season 5 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Justice (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Selma
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap
DISNEY+
Kiff (Halloween special)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes)
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 6 at 6pm PT
HULU
Nemesis: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Furious 7
House of Villains, Season 2 – Premiere (E!)
Los 50, Season 2 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Sed De Venganza, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
PARAMOUNT+
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 11)
Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 1-3)
October 17th
NETFLIX
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Outside (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Shadow Strays (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again
MAX
LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)
HULU
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 5
Reginald the Vampire: Complete Season 2
Butterfly Tale
PEACOCK
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
The Angel Tree
A Bride For Christmas
Christmas at Cartwright's
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Holly Lodge
A Christmas Carousel
Christmas Cookies
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
The Christmas House
Christmas In Evergreen
Christmas In Homestead
Christmas In Love
Christmas In Rome
Christmas In The Air
Christmas In Vienna
Christmas Incorporated
Christmas Land
A Christmas Miracle
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through The Snow
Debbie Macomber's Mr. Miracle
A Dickens Of A Holiday!
Finding Father Christmas
Finding Santa
A Holiday Spectacular
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
Last Vermont Christmas
Love You Like Christmas
Magic Stocking
Magical Christmas Ornaments
Marry Me At Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Memories of Christmas
My Christmas Love
The National Tree
Once Upon A Holiday
Road To Christmas
Rocky Mountain Christmas
Santa Suit, The
Sharing Christmas
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
Sister Swap: Christmas In The City
A Song For Christmas
Tis The Season For Love
The Town Christmas Forgot
The Wishing Tree
PARAMOUNT+
Elsbeth (Season 2 premiere)
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere
Ghosts (Season 4 premiere)
October 18th
NETFLIX
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
Happiness Is (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Join or Die
The Man Who Loved UFOs (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Turnaround -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Woman of the Hour -- NETFLIX FILM
Yintah (CA) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Devil's Climb
Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – Premiere
MAX
MaXXXine (A24)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)
The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)
HULU
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere
Rivals: Complete Season 1
The Devil's Climb
Mayhem!
PEACOCK
Every Body
Hysteria!, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Rejoice and Shout
PARAMOUNT+
Blue Bloods (Season 14 return for final episodes)
Fire Country (Season 3 premiere)
S.W.A.T. (Season 8 premiere)
October 19th
NETFLIX
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
DISNEY+
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT
MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)
Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)
HULU
The Lego Batman Movie
Late Night with the Devil
PEACOCK
Happy's Place, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
October 20th
PARAMOUNT+
The Equalizer (Season 5 premiere)
October 21st
NETFLIX
Book Club
Kung Fu Panda 4
MAX
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three
HULU
Carved: Film Premiere
Beyblade X: Complete Season 1A
PARAMOUNT+
Poppa's House premiere
The Neighborhood (Season 7 premiere)
October 22nd
NETFLIX
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 6 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station
MAX
Residential Rage (ID)
HULU
What We Do in the Shadows: Sixth and Final Season Premiere
PEACOCK
Bad River
Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney – Extended Version (Oxygen)
PARAMOUNT+
Tale of Tales
October 23rd
NETFLIX
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Family Pack (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
This is the Zodiac Speaking -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Primos (S1, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 7 at 6pm PT
MAX
1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)
Breath of Fire (HBO Original)
Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)
PEACOCK
Compliance
Flawless
La Familia, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Shoplifters
Tyrel
The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow
The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari
October 24th
NETFLIX
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black -- NETFLIX SERIES
Territory (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Parking Wars: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
The Speedway Murders
PEACOCK
Teacup, Season 1 – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Lower Decks final season premiere
October 25th
NETFLIX
Don't Move -- NETFLIX FILM
Hellbound: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hijack '93 (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Last Night at Tremore Beach (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (NO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Simone Biles Rising Part 2 -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
DISNEY+
Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - Premiere
MAX
Trap (2024)
HULU
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: Film Premiere
The Beast Within
PEACOCK
The Hero Of Color City
PARAMOUNT+
Transformers: EarthSpark season 3 premiere
October 26th
MAX
First-Time Buyer's Club, Season 2 (OWN)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)
October 27th
MAX
Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Lioness season 2 premiere
October 28th
NETFLIX
Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show
MAX
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)
People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)
PEACOCK
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Finale (USA)
PARAMOUNT+
Ezra
Treasure
October 29th
NETFLIX
Botched: Seasons 2-3
Tom Papa: Home Free -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 7 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station
HULU
Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere – All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen)
PARAMOUNT+
The Man Who Knew Infinity
October 30th
NETFLIX
Go Ahead, Brother (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Manhattan Alien Abduction (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Martha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Time Cut -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Dino Ranch (S3, 10 episodes)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Series Premiere, First 8 Episodes
Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 8 & 9 at 6pm PT
MAX
Skin Hunters (Max Original)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)
October 31st
NETFLIX
The Diplomat: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mindfully (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1
HULU
60 Seconds to Sell: Complete Season 1
The Best And Worst U.S. Presidents: Complete Season 1
Born in the Wild: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
LIVING IN SECRET: Complete Season 1
Miracles Decoded: Complete Season 1
MysteryQuest (2022): Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 19
Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy: Complete Season 1
Washington The Warrior: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
A Brilliant Young Mind
Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
Teacup, Season 1 – Finale – 2 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Transpecos
PARAMOUNT+
Camp X-Ray
