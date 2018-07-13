First Look at Djimon Hounsou’s ‘Aquaman’ Fisherman King

The first look at Djimon Hounsou’s character in Aquaman, Fisherman King, has been revealed.

The photo above sees the character standing in his underwater home, as he will appear in the Aquaman movie with the voice of Hounsou. “In this scene, King Orm (Patrick Wilson, not shown) has gone to the Fisherman King (played by Djimon Hounsou, that guy with the trident — and more on that in a minute) to enlist his help to declare war on the ocean-polluting surface world,” EW says of the scene. “There’s also the Fisherman Queen (Natalia Safran) and Princess (Sophia Forrest) on the left, and a royal guard on the right. Though you can’t tell in this shot, all of them have tails instead of legs.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Aquaman trailer will reveal several new looks at the film when it drops on Saturday during Warner Bros’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con. Early footage from the film was first revealed in Las Vegas during CinemaCon earlier this year.

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com at a Justice League event in London in 2017, Aquaman star Jason Momoa opened up about his solo outing as the Atlantean hero. “Zack [Snyder] brought me in,” Momoa said. “He definitely wanted this Outlaw Josey Wales. He wanted someone that wasn’t accepted in Atlantis, wasn’t accepted on land.”

“He really was this outsider and lived on the fringes of society. We talked about him just being raised with his father, this blue collar worker. His father was a lighthouse keeper, but I probably worked on oil rigs. I’d be underwater and I could just rip the rig off and just weld.”

The Aquaman seen in Justice League is really just “a weekend in his life” according to Momoa, as the true evolution of the character is to be seen.

“And that was when I was alone,” Momoa said. “There’s people that I would save, that I could save, and there’s people that I couldn’t. The human side of me is that heartbreak of he couldn’t save someone. Not knowing what to with these powers, he was a drinker. He’d just down that emotion. He couldn’t ever get that out.

“You’re going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king. If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot.

“And how he has to bring these two worlds together. Because you’re going to see this ocean world, which we just pollute, and how do these people feel underwater with what the land does to the ocean. And this war that is going to come between the two, and I’m the only one that can link the two. He has to do it. He doesn’t want to do it.”

In regards to the tone of the Aquaman movie, Momoa described it as a combination of an origin, an epic battle, and a big road movie.

“In the story, we’re going to see a couple different younger versions of me. And even before I was born, so you’ll know where my mother came from, Atlantis. We’ve got to establish seven different kingdoms and the threat,” said Momoa.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king. The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.