‘Aquaman’ Director Reveals Work on Movie Is Complete

Almost two months ahead of its late-December release, Aquaman director James Wan confirmed that all post-production work on the film has completed.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Wan posted an image alongside a handful of the movie’s post crew in front of the movie’s star — Jason Momoa — dressed in the iconic orange and green comic-accurate costume.

“After two years of consuming and devouring my every waking hour, this little indie movie is finally done,” Wan joked in his Instagram posted. “It was a monster undertaking. I can’t THANK enough the amazing post team of VFX/editorial/sound for working tirelessly around the clock — crazy long days, 7 days a week, for many many many weeks without a day off — towards making this a unique and beautiful film.”

“Everyone poured their heart and soul into it, and I can’t wait to share this 21st December!”

Aquaman marks the first foray into the superhero genre for Wan, who’s primary cinematic focus has been on horror movies like Saw and The Conjuring.

When Wan took on the role, he expressed his needs to make Aquaman a standalone film, despite being part of Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters.”

“Even though Jason [Momoa] has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways. So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman is set for release on December 21, 2018.