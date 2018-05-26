‘Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards Wants to Appear on ‘Supergirl’

One of the benefits of The CW‘s Arroverse is the ease with which characters can bounce from show to show allowing the heroes to collaborate when the challenge requires it. And while Arrow star Emily Bett Rickards has appeared on both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, she really wants to pop up on Supergirl.

In a recent appearance on BUILD Series, Bett was asked by a fan if she would ever appear on Supergirl. The Felicity Smoak actress said she didn’t see why not, and then revealed that of all of the Arrowverse shows, Supergirl would be her pick.

“I think, yeah, I think that that is definitely a possibility I don’t see why it wouldn’t be,” Rickards said. “We’ve sort of broken all the rules that sort of make it not a possibility, so I feel like we should do that, and I think that it would be my preferred show to cross over to in general because it’s Supergirl.”

Rickards is right about the shows having made it possible. While Supergirl takes place on a different Earth than the rest of the Arrowverse — Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow all take place on the reality designated as Earth-1 while Supergirl takes place on Earth-38 — the heroes have found ways to interact and visit one another across the multiverse. During Supergirl‘s first season, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) accidentally travelled to Earth-38 and met Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the episode “Worlds Finest”.

Since then, most of the world-hopping has been limited to the major crossover events with Supergirl coming to Earth-1 to lend a hand, but it’s been well-established that the technology exists so that any of the heroes can travel around the multiverse as needed. Felicity getting to Earth-38 and Supergirl wouldn’t be an issue. The real question is why she would need to go there, though heading into Arrow‘s seventh season finding a reason might not be that difficult. In Arrow‘s Season 6 finale Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) ended up in prison as part of a deal for help taking down Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

However, while Diaz’s power has been unseated the villain is still at large. This makes him a major threat next season one that puts Felicity at risk — especially with Oliver behind bars. Rickards herself even told Entertainment Weekly that keeping Felicity safe could be a major challenge.

“We’ve seen how strong and intelligent and ferocious [Diaz] can be; I don’t think he stops,” she said. “In terms of keeping [Felicity] safe, we can do our best, but I don’t think she’s going to have much luck.”

Maybe not on Earth-1, but who knows? Felicity might find a measure of safety over on Earth-38 and the prospect of seeing Felicity and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) team up is something we can certainly get behind.

Arrow‘s seventh season will debut Mondays this fall at 9/8c following Legends of Tomorrow. Supergirl will air Sundays at 8/7c.