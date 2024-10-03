Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces the Prequel We've All Been Waiting For

During its heyday, Avatar: The Last Airbender left a big impression, and its legacy has sparked quite a comeback. From its live-action TV series to its first animated film, Avatar is busy these days. Aang and Korra have amassed a massive fandom who will do whatever it takes to support the elemental nations. Now, it looks like Avatar is ready to unpack its long-lost history as a prequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender has been announced.

This time, the prequel is going to explore the series well before Kyoshi. Avatar: The Last Airbender has a AAA game in development under Paramount Game Studios, and the team at Saber Interactive is working hard to piece its story together.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Going Into the Past

According to IGN, the AAA RPG is in development, and it will kickstart the Avatar Legends universe. The game, which has no name yet, is being produced in tandem with Avatar Studios. This means the series creators are overseeing the AAA title, so the prequel's storyline will be canon with the overall series.

And as for what this game will cover, it is going back into the past. Paramount Game Studios says the title will introduce "an all-new, never-before-seen Avatar" and take place thousands of years in the past. As for Saber Interactive, the game studio made big promises about the game's enmeshment with the hit animated series.

"[Fans] can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world," the studio shared.

"At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with," Josh Austin, the Head of IP Development & Licensing at Saber Interactive, added. "Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it's an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we're excited for all that's on the horizon."

Avatar Desperately Needs to Explore Its Past

As you can see, this Avatar prequel has brought a top-notch team together to bring this prequel to life. No specific story details have surfaced, but fans of the IP are ready to learn more about the past. The most we have learned about the history of Avatar comes from Kyoshi's novels, but The Legend of Korra did tease the universe' ancient history.

After all, it was Korra who informed fans about Vaatu and Raava, two key spirits that helped shape the world of Avatar. Tui and La are said to have created the physical world, and as humanity separates itself from the Spirit World, the Avatar Cycle begins. Wan, the first Avatar, is born thousands of years before Avatar Yangchen is born let alone Kyoshi. There are huge gaps in the history of Avatar between Wan's arrival and the appearance of characters like Avatar Salai. So clearly, the team at Paramount has a lot of room to explore with its new AAA title.

What do you think about this latest Avatar update? Are you going to check out this new installment of Avatar?