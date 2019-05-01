Arrow: “Living Proof” Photos Released

Monday night’s Arrow left off on an ominous note. Not only did Emiko (Sea Shimooka) reveal to Oliver (Stephen Amell) that she had sent something to the police that would cause real problems for his family and that she knew about the bomb on the Queen’s Gambit, but she also literally brought down a building around him intending to kill her brother. It puts Team Arrow in a precarious position with just two episodes left this season and it could mean major status quo changes going forward.

The CW has released photos for “Living Proof,” next week’s episode of Arrow and as you can see, not only are the more field-oriented members of Team Arrow in danger, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) has her own issues to deal with, namely that of the Star City Police Department knocking on her door.

The episode follows a show tradition and takes its title from a Bruce Springsteen song. This time, it’s “Living Proof”, a song on Springsteen’s “Lucky Town” album, one of two “twin” albums released together in March 1992. The song itself is a heavy one that covers quite a bit of territory but may have pretty direct ties to the episode. Specifically, with Felicity currently pregnant, the song’s first verse is very fitting.

It goes, “Well now, on a summer night, oh in a dusky room/Come a little piece of the Lord’s undying light/Crying like he swallowed the fiery moon/In his mother’s arms it was all the beauty I could take/Like the missing words to some prayer that I could never make/Oh, in a world so hard and dirty, so fouled and confused/Searching for a little bit of God’s mercy/I found living proof.” That verse is pretty unambiguously about the joy that the narrator (possibly Springsteen himself, given what was going on in his life at the time) felt about the birth of his child.

Of course, Felicity currently isn’t anywhere near giving birth, but the song title could have something to do with Oliver’s present predicament as well. In the previously released promo he appears to be unconscious with everyone worried about getting to him and saving his life. There’s also the possibility that episode will focus a bit on the future storyline in which Oliver’s “living proof”, Mia is on her own path to becoming a hero.

You can check out the synopsis for “Living Proof” below.

OLIVER IS PUT TO THE TEST — Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself in a precarious position. SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Sarah Tarkoff.

Arrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Living Proof” airs May 6.

Oliver

Wild Dog

Dinah

Where’s Oliver?

Diggle

Roy and Diggle

Searching

Roy and Dinah

Felicity and Alena

Not good

Definitely Worried

What do the police want?