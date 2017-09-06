Arrow So It Begins Photos: First Look At Dolph Lundgren as Bratva Boss

The CW has released a dozen stills from next Wednesday’s episode of Arrow, titled “So It Begins,” and they feature our first official look at Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, Universal Soldier) as Konstantin Kovar, the scary and formidable boss of Bratva. In the images themselves, we see Konstantin in a tuxedo and having a drink while he chats with a very uncomfortable Oliver Queen, the newest member of his organization.

SINS OF THE FATHER — When Prometheus ups his killing spree, Oliver (Stephen Amell) searches for connections between the victims. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) discover the victims have a mysterious link to Oliver’s past and this new secret could upend his new team.

Meanwhile, Thea (Willa Holland) has a heart-to-heart with Lance (Paul Blackthorne), and Felicity considers telling Malone (guest star Tyler Ritter) the truth about her work.

John Behring directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Brian Ford Sullivan.

Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl), Marc Guggenheim (Eli Stone, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), Andrew Kreisberg (The Flash, Supergirl), Wendy Mericle (Desperate Housewives, Eli Stone) and Sarah Schechter (Supergirl, Blindspot).

Arrow airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “So It Begins” will debut on November 9.