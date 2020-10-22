Batman #103 Preview Spotlights Ghost-Maker and Clownhunter

The "Joker War" arc is officially done, and DC Comics fans are eager to see where exactly the Batman mythos goes from there. If a new preview for one of Batman's upcoming issues is any indication, it certainly seems like DC's Dark Knight will still have plenty of challenges to face. DC has released a brand-new preview for Batman #103, which is set to arrive in stores on Tuesday, November 17th. The preview showcases two main altercations that are sure to factor into the issue, including Batman facing off against Gotham's newest costumed crusader, Ghost-Maker. Meanwhile, newfound vigilante Clownhunter will be making an impact on Harley Quinn, as other pages show the pair engaging in a pretty epic fight.

"I do think that people want something new, and that's part of why, in a meta sense, that's what I'm doing with this story. I'm trying to create new characters, bring them into the Gotham mythos, expand the Gotham mythos, change some of the core pillars of the Gotham mythos," writer James Tynion IV explained in a previous interview. "This is a lot of what Joker War does. It raises Gotham so that new stories can be built off of it, and that's been one of the most exciting things in that mix is just being able to create a whole bunch of new story and threads that are going to pay off, not only later this year, but into next year."

You can check out the official details for Batman #103 below, and keep scrolling to check out the preview of the issue!

BATMAN #103

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by CARLO PAGULAYAN, GUILLEM MARCH and DANNY MIKI

Main cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Card Stock Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Card Stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

ON SALE 11/17/20$3.99 US |

32 PAGES | FC |

DC CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US