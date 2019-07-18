Batman Beyond Complete Series Blu-ray Officially Announced at Comic-Con

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Thursday announced at San Diego Comic-Con the complete Batman Beyond animated series will release on Blu-ray for the first time this October.

The set releases on Digital HD October 15 on Blu-ray October 29 in celebration of Batman Beyond‘s 20th anniversary.

All 52 episodes of Batman Beyond are included across a four-disc set alongside two bonus discs and a remastered version of feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, which was earlier released as a standalone Blu-ray in 2011. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

The physical set includes a chrome Batman Beyond Funko Pop as well as lenticular art cards.

A side-by-side comparison debuted by IGN highlights the series’ HD remaster, which applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged by time. IGN reports those remaining 11 episodes have been “Smart Rezzed,” resulting in an image not as advanced as the other 41 fully-remastered episodes.

These episodes include “Eyewitness,” “Final Cut,” “The Last Resort,” “Armory,” “Sneak Peek,” “The Eggbaby,” “Zeta,” “Plague,” “April Moon,” “Sentries of the Lost Cosmos” and “Speak No Evil.”

“Batman Beyond elevated the animated adventures of The Dark Knight to even greater heights, providing an edgier, faster-moving, more contemporary take on crime-fighting in Gotham with an inspiring new character in Terry McGinnis,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing.

“Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has long known the fans’ desire to see this series come to Blu-ray, and we’re excited to finally have the technology to elevate the quality of the original assets to an exquisite high-definition presentation packaged with compelling collectibles in a limited edition set, especially as fans celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary this year.”

Timm, who attended Thursday’s 20th anniversary panel alongside original series stars Kevin Conroy and Will Friedle, said a potential Batman Beyond revival is possible should strong Blu-ray sales indicate an interest in the series.

The digital edition will be priced at $49.99 SRP USD and the physical set at $99.99 SRP USD. Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Limited Edition releases Oct. 16 on Digital HD and on Blu-ray Oct. 29.