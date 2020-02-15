First Look at Batman Restaurant Opening Later This Year

Anyone psyched to see that new Batman restaurant opening this year just got a great look at what the upcoming project will look like. Wonderland Restaurants just gave fans a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming eatery. Park Row is a dining experience that will be located in the Spring on Brewer St, Soho. (No, not that one.) This is a joint partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment, DC Comics, and the UK branch of the comics company. The mood is dark but upscale as the location takes its name from the part of Gotham where Bruce Wayne’s parents were murdered. There’s an 18,000 square foot venue that will be separated into sections that Big Hospitality described as distinct experiences.

“The ‘immersive’ restaurant will feature a design that will reference the various elements of the Batman world with space including Pennyworth’s – names after Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred – which will serve British sharing dishes; The Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge that will offer an international food menu and feature live entertainment; a Harley Quinn-inspired omakase restaurant; and cocktail bar Old Gotham City, which is describes as ‘villainous speakeasy,’” Big Hospitality reported.

Wonderland Restaurant Group will be making their debt with Park Row. The company is run by James Bulmer and Mark Garston. They recently released the following statement upon the project going public:

💠 NEW OPENING ALERT 💠 @warnerbros & DC have partnered with Wonderland Restaurants to launch the Park Row restaurant in London this Spring: https://t.co/Qf6TYHyrov ☂🐧🎩 pic.twitter.com/GaWnN9jgX4 — DC (@DCComics) February 12, 2020

“The proposed design continues the use of the space as a high-end restaurant. The restaurant will be rooted within the DC Multiverse, taking visitors on a culinary adventure through the many fictional Universes famous for their superhero residents such as Batman, Superman and Wonderwoman … it has the intention to invite guests to experience the DC Universe without breaking the fourth wall- the imaginary wall that separates the audience from the performance.”

You can read more about the restaurant here.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

