World’s First Batman Restaurant Announced

Get ready, DC fans, because you'll soon be able to dine in Gotham just like Bruce Wayne! It was recently announced by Big Hospitality that a DC-inspired restaurant called Park Row will soon be opening in Soho in London. The restaurant is being named after the area of Gotham best known for being the spot where Wayne's parents were infamously murdered. The "18,000 sq basement will comprise five restaurants and three bars with a total of 330 covers when it opens later this year on the Brewer Street site," the site reports.

"The 'immersive' restaurant will feature a design that will reference the various elements of the Batman world with space including Pennyworth's - names after Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred - which will serve British sharing dishes; The Penguin's Iceberg Lounge that will offer an international food menu and feature live entertainment; a Harley Quinn-inspired omakase restaurant; and cocktail bar Old Gotham City, which is describes as 'villainous speakeasy,'" Big Hospitality reports.

Park Row will be the first venture from Wonderland Restaurant Group, which is run by James Bulmer and Mark Garston.The company recently released the following statement:

“The proposed design continues the use of the space as a high-end restaurant. The restaurant will be rooted within the DC Multiverse, taking visitors on a culinary adventure through the many fictional Universes famous for their superhero residents such as Batman, Superman and Wonderwoman ... it has the intention to invite guests to experience the DC Universe without breaking the fourth wall- the imaginary wall that separates the audience from the performance.”

It's an exciting time to be a fan of the Dark Knight as Matt Reeves' The Batman is also hitting theaters next year. The movie is expected to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role and feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Last month, Reeves confirmed that Colin Farrell would also be joining the team as the Penguin.

Previously, Reeves confirmed The Batman would follow Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman as the world's greatest detective. According to the Cloverfield alum, it'll be the closest thing to a noir-driven tale we've seen of the Caped Crusader.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said to the Hollywood Reporter. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

Park Row is expected to open in the spring. The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.

