‘Batman Returns’ Star Michelle Pfeiffer Breaks Out Her Catwoman Whip

27 years after Batman Returns, star Michelle Pfeiffer uncovered her Catwoman whip. "Look what I found," the actress says in a video shared to Instagram Friday. "Needs a little TLC." Pfeiffer joined the social media site in January, announcing her Instagram arrival with a Catwoman throwback post celebrating her one-off appearance as Bruce Wayne's (Michael Keaton) leather-clad femme fatale in the Tim Burton-directed Batman sequel.

Reflecting on her time as Selina Kyle in a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Pfeiffer said she "loved" playing Catwoman and would have headlined a solo spinoff film "in a heartbeat," but potential for a Catwoman film quickly fizzled out until Halle Berry stepped into the role in 2004.

View this post on Instagram Look what I found 😸 A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on Mar 22, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

"I loved that part. I felt like I was just getting comfortable and getting used to the claws and the mask, just figuring out how to move in all of that," Pfeiffer said. "There was a little bit of talk about that, then that kind of faded away."

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pfeiffer said the skin-tight suit was "the most uncomfortable costume" she'd ever worn, explaining her body had to be applied with powder before she could be vacuum-packed into the unaccommodating suit.

"Originally, they didn't leave me a way to use the restroom in the suit, so that also had to be remedied as well," she added. "I had those claws, and I was always catching them in things. The face mask was smashing my face and choking me. We had a lot of bugs to work out."

But Pfeiffer, who was "completely obsessed with Catwoman" as a child, quickly jumped at the role when it was vacated by future Captain Marvel star Annette Bening.

"When I heard that Tim was making the film and Catwoman had already been cast, I was devastated," Pfeiffer admitted. "At the time, it was Annette Bening. Then she became pregnant. The rest is history. I remember telling Tim halfway through the script that I'd do the film, that's how excited I was."

Pfeiffer recently boarded the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, in last summer's Ant-Man and the Wasp. She's next suspected to resurface in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26.

