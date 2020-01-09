New Birds of Prey Trailer Released

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is here to kick off 2020 in a pretty epic way. Nearly a month before the film’s release, Warner Bros. has officially debuted the second full trailer for Birds of Prey, giving audiences the latest look at the female-fronted ensemble film, and its team-up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). This comes after a teaser that was released exclusively in theaters with IT CHAPTER TWO, a full trailer released this past October, and a teaser during last month’s Game Awards.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between its female leads, as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film, which is directed by Dead Pigs‘ Cathy Yan with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson, is expected to bring something unique into the superhero movie world.

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” Hodson told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

“It’s more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together,” Robbie explained during a visit to the film’s set. “In the future, it could be built out into the more traditional groupings, perhaps, or different versions, because people come in and out of the Birds of Prey… Harley is the narrator of the story. A very unreliable, erratic narrator, which is fun, but it also gives, I think, the audience an opportunity to kind of be inside her brain sometimes and see the world through her eyes at times. I guess you’ll wait and see how well she does or does not get along with the Birds of Prey in the end. But ultimately, I think she is a not a traditional member of the Birds of Prey.”

