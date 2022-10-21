Black Adam: Aldis Hodge is Serious About Getting Hawkman Right

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been in a bit of a weird place as of later due to their recent merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been canceling projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins left and right. They also reshuffled their upcoming slate delaying Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Both films will hit theaters in 2023, but one film that wasn't touched is the upcoming Black Adam. Black Adam is filled with a great cast that includes Noah Centineo, Peirce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge. The latter of the group will play DC Comics' iconic Hawkman character, who has been brought to life on the silver screen before, so some have been wondering if Hodge's interpretation will be different than those that have come before him. During a press event where the studio unveiled the new trailer for the film, those in attendance got the chance to ask the stars of the film questions and one asked the Hawkman actor how he was going to play the role differently.

"I mean, because there is a lot of history to figure out where to start with this character, and for me and for what we did, talking to Jaume about what the direction on the narrative was, it really came down to what we know and love as fans" Hodge told press. "But then also, how it works and to where we find them with Black Adam in this space, I can't give away the cookies and the detail. Everybody got a recorder, so I ain't going to say nothing. I'm going to just say, where we start is, it's a great place for people who know and love what this is. But also, who are looking to discover when it comes to the justice society, when it comes to what we are, and how we're moving, and how we live in this world with Black Adam."

"So if you're a fan, you're going to get what you want. You're going to get what you need. If you're not a fan, if you don't know anything about this, you're going to get everything you need to know to learn about what this is, and you're going to become a fan. So for me, they started this character and this team in the exact right spot for making this whole thing just take off." The Black Adam star added.

The Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

