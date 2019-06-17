The Rock: “Black Adam Has the Same Powers as Superman”

We’re officially one step closer to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s version of Black Adam entering the DC Extended Universe, and it sounds like he will be making quite the debut once he does. In a recent interview with MTV News, shortly after accepting the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Johnson spoke about the Black Adam solo movie, and why he’s excited to play the character.

“Black Adam has the same powers as Superman.” Johnson explained. “Think about that. That’s why it’s so cool and exciting.”

While some fans might split hairs over whether or not Superman and Black Adam’s powers are exactly the same, the notion that Johnson’s antihero is on the same power level is certainly promising. Johnson has expressed a desire for his Black Adam to go toe-to-toe with Superman in the past, saying that “nothing would make [him] happier”.

After years of Johnson being attached to the character, the past few months have brought some pretty significant developments with the character’s DCEU debut. A hologram of Black Adam – which bared quite a lot of resemblance to Johnson – briefly appeared during the “history lesson” scene in Shazam!. Earlier this month, Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra was officially attached to direct the Black Adam solo film, finally setting the long-awaited project into motion.

“I can’t wait to play Black Adam,” Johnson revealed, “because they’re all getting their asses kicked when I play Black Adam. That day of reckoning is coming for everyone.”

“Black Adam is definitely happening,” producer Hiram Garcia said last year. “We’re actually very deep into a script on it right now, which is coming along really well. I’m really excited with the story we’ve crafted. Look, I’ve always been a huge comic book fan. I’ve always had this dream, I’ve always wanted to—You know, you kind of have like these goals of like, ‘One day I’d love to be able to do this and this,’ and making a superhero movie was definitely always one of my dreams. For the longest time, you know you kind of have this living superhero in Dwayne Johnson, so I was always trying to figure out what’s the perfect character that will kind of fit him and his look and his build and his kind of edge and the attitude he’s got.”

“So where we are now with Black Adam is we just got our latest script [from Adam Sztykiel]. We’re doing some revisions on it.” Garcia continued. “We’re extremely excited about it, the studio’s very excited about it. And I’m telling you man, as a comic book fan, when this thing comes out, it is going to be amazing. This is the fanboy in me talking to you, it’s going to deliver on the goods of everything you’d want to see Black Adam do, he’s going to be doing in this film.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.