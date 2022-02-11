Black Adam: The Rock Announces New DC Films Teaser For Super Bowl Weekend

The hierarchy of power in Super Bowl trailers is about to change. On Thursday night, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to share DC Films’ recently-released “Year for Heroes” teaser, which spotlighted his upcoming film Black Adam alongside The Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Johnson’s caption for the teaser revealed that on Friday, February 11th, Johnson will be dropping a sixty-second spot representing the “DC Universe”, which is being made to coincide with Super Bowl weekend.

It’s unclear at this point if that spot will just feature the aforementioned movies, or any additional upcoming DC films or TV shows on the horizon. This year is also expected to see the release of the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, with Batgirl, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Blue Beetle also on the horizon. Either way, DC fans will definitely be in for a treat — especially with Johnson hyping it up so heavily.

“I don’t know if we’re going to address [the multiverse], but everything in that DC universe we like to think of is connected somehow,” Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview late last year. “And so the multiverse exists around our characters as well in our world. Not that you’re necessarily going to feel that in our movie, but it is very much a thing, right? We know that there’s going to be some other multiverse factors in there that we know exist. It’s just a matter of when we start to play with it or lean into it, but we’re excited for that Flash movie. Our friends are making it, we know how big and ambitious that movie is and the vision DC has for it. We’re very supportive of it. Andy Muschietti is such a brilliant director. You couldn’t have picked a better guy to do that movie. We’re excited to see it as well. But I do think anytime you’re dealing with any DC movie, fans can always assume that there’s multiverse factors, whether you see it or not, that exist around it.”

“The truth is, there’s a reason why we say that when Black Adam comes into the DC universe, the hierarchy of power is going to change,” said Garcia. “And there’s very few established figures who would be able to go toe to toe with Black Adam. I think as established right now in the DC cinematic universe, you look at Wonder Woman and at Superman as two characters that would have a shot, maybe if they work together, because hey…it’s Black Adam, right?”

The Batman is set to be released on March 4th. DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released on May 20th. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29th. The Flash is set to be released on November 4th. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 16th.