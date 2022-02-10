DC Drops “Year for Heroes” Teaser for Its 2022 Movies

DC has dropped a mysterious teaser for its 2022 movies The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with the caption “2022 is the year for heroes.” The video (which you can see below) is only :07 seconds long and only gives us blink-and-you-miss-it looks at The Batman, Black Adam, and The Flash, as well as a recycled scene of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman from the first film. It doesn’t appear to be anything more than what it is: a brief (but effective?) rallying cry for DC movie fans!

Indeed, DC fans have had a long wait to get back to having their superhero movies once again become theatrical events. Warner Bros. made the bold move last year of releasing all its theatrical tentpoles on HBO Max simultaneously with theatrical releases; we will probably be analyzing the effects of that decision for years to come – especially where DC superhero films are concerned (Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad – arguably even Birds of Prey). DC has all the reason and motivation in the world to beat the drum and get fans hyped about heading back into theaters to see their movies. After all – who else will?

Videos by ComicBook.com

It would be understandable if some fans speculate that this brief teaser is heralding something more: after all, Super Bowl 2022 is happening this weekend, and the ad space for it is selling out for record prices. Major businesses are all rushing to get back to the normal standards of pre-pandemic advertising and promotion – and Warner Bros. / DC would be no different, with so many films in the pipeline this year. But again: no word at this time that this teaser above is connected to anything bigger to come.

The Batman – March 4th

An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting. –Comicbook.com

Black Adam – July 29th

A planned spinoff of the 2019 DC Comics Film Shazam! which will focus on Black Adam’s origin. –WB

The Flash – November 4th

The Flash movie will be based on the popular “Flashpoint” comic storyline, which sees Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) change the reality of the DC Movie Universe by altering a key event in the past.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 16th

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. –WB