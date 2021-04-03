Black Lightning: "Painkiller" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for the upcoming seventh episode of the fourth and final season of Black Lightning, "Painkiller". The episode, which also serves as a backdoor pilot for a potential Painkiller spinoff series is set to debut on Monday, April 12th. Thanks to the previously-released preview for the episode we know that Khalil Payne/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) will encounter Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) and Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy) while the couple is on their honeymoon and it won't necessarily be a positive encounter with Painkiller determined to kill the Pierces in the name of ending his own suffering.

The Painkiller spinoff was announced last November and is set to center around Khalil as he tries to find peace with his new life far from Freeland. If picked up to series, Painkiller is expected to also feature appearances from Black Lightning's Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa William) and Jennifer Pierce/Lightning (Laura Kariuki).

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Painkiller" below and read on for the photos.

"PAINKILLER – Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA. After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace…but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrust back into action with a new mission - bring justice where he once gave out punishment – but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil."

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "Painkiller" will air on April 12th.