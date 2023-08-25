Blue Beetle's Soundtrack Is Available Now

Blue Beetle is now playing in theaters, and it marks the latest DC hero to make his live-action debut. The movie sees Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña taking on the role of Jaime Reyes, the comic hero who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. The movie isn't having the best run at the box office so far, but it is getting positive reviews from critics and audiences. Currently, the Angel Manuel Soto-directed film has a 78% critics score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 five and called it "fun but familiar." If you're a fan of Blue Beetle and want to enjoy a little piece of the film at home, you're in luck, because the movie's soundtrack is officially available.

"The soundtrack from Blue Beetle is out now! Check out the heart-pounding music by @thehaxancloak here: Link in bio. (Previously recorded)," the official Instagram account for Blue Beetle shared on Instagram alongside a video of Maridueña. You can check it out below:

Blue Beetle Soundtrack Track List:

1. The Sphere – Bobby Krlic

2. Victoria Kord – Bobby Krlic

3. Stealing the Scarab – Bobby Krlic

4. The Transformation – Bobby Krlic

5. Stratosphere Flight – Bobby Krlic

6. Jaime Wakes Up – Bobby Krlic

7. Breaking into Kord – Bobby Krlic

8. Kord Tower Fight – Bobby Krlic

9. Ted Kord's Lair – Bobby Krlic

10. Healing – Bobby Krlic

11. Jenny's Childhood – Bobby Krlic

12. Good News and Bad News – Bobby Krlic

13. Before the Raid – Bobby Krlic

14. Manifest Fight – Bobby Krlic

15. Reyes House Attack – Bobby Krlic

16. Heart Attack – Bobby Krlic

17. Activating the Bug Ship – Bobby Krlic

18. Dad's Gadgets – Bobby Krlic

19. Nana Leads – Bobby Krlic

20. Bug Ship to the Island – Bobby Krlic

21. Leaving the Bug Ship – Bobby Krlic

22. The Cosmic Realm – Bobby Krlic

23. Rebooting – Bobby Krlic

24. Nana's Theme – Bobby Krlic

25. Blue Beetle vs Carapax Pt 1 – Bobby Krlic

26. Blue Beetle vs Carapax Pt 2 – Bobby Krlic

27. Sacrifices for the Greater Good – Bobby Krlic feat. Daniela Lalita

28. Now We Can Cry – Bobby Krlic

29. Blue Beetle Suite – Bobby Krlic

30. Sera Que No Me Amas (Blame It on the Boogie) – Damian Castroviejo

31. Tu Seras Mi Baby (Be My Baby) – Juventud Crasa

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrived in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.