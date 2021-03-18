Cyborg Creator Marv Wolfman Praises Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

Marv Wolfman, the legendary comics writer behind The New Teen Titans and Crisis on Infinite Earths, took to social media today to praise the work of filmmaker Zack Snyder and his team, who brought Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), a pair of characters Wolfman co-created with collaborator George Perez, to life in the upcoming superhero epic. Funny enough, the commentary ended up buried in a thread, in which Snyder and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds joked about setting up a viewing party for the Snyder Cut and Green Lantern, where they would try one another's signature liquor.

In addition to Snyder (and the film itself), Wolfman singled out Ray Fisher's performance for praise. The writer is often involved in adaptations of his past work, having met with Manganiello shortly after he was cast and even scoring a cameo appearance in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

"As the comic book writer/daddy of Cyborg and Deathstroke, congratulations," Wolfman told Snyder on Twitter. "You definitely did them justice."

For his part, Fisher had tweeted out a thanks to Wolfman and Perez, saying that he hoped he had done them proud with his take on the character, and that they enjoyed Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I really loved the Snyder Cut, and your Cyborg was truly the heart and soul of the movie," Wolfman replied to Fisher.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

After three years of waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to watch in just over two hours as of this writing -- at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on March 18. You will be able to find the film on HBO Max, where currently you can watch the theatrical cut of the film as well as Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, an animated film that adapts Wolfman and Perez's most famous storyline from The New Teen Titans.