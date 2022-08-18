DC Reveals New Preview and Release Date for Blue Beetle: Graduation Day

It's time for Jamie Reyes to step into the next chapter of his superhero career, and while he's ready for whatever comes next, figuring out exactly what that next step is will be the tricky part. That journey kicks off in Blue: Beetle: Graduation Day #1, which will release this November and will be helmed by writer Josh Trujillo and artist Adrian Gutierrez. DC has now revealed a new look at the anticipated series and the first issue's release date, with Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 hitting comic stores on November 22nd. You can check out the slick new cover and the new preview starting on the next slide.

Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 will feature a variant cover by Cully Hammer, a 1:25 variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque, and a 1:50 variant cover by David Marquez. You can check out the 1:25 variant cover by Rafael Albuquerque on the next slide.

The new series will have Blue Beetle facing a brand new villain as he also attempts to sort out mysterious messages coming from the Reach, which have interrupted his high school graduation. There will also be a new Yellow Beetle introduced and a new city named Palmera City as well. Plus, the series will even include Starfire for a bit, and you can find the official description for the series below.

"Written by Josh Trujillo, with art by Adrian Gutierrez, the six issue miniseries finds Jaime trying to decide what comes next for him-while juggling a new villain tearing up El Paso and his friends and family pressuring him about his future. Now, Jaime must figure out why messages from the Reach are bombarding his scarab, Khaji Da and what's drawing the Reach back to Earth... with help from some familiar faces."

