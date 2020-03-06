Doom Patrol Season 2 Adds Glee’s Samantha Ware to Cast

The quirky family of DC Universe‘s Doom Patrol is strengthening its numbers in the second season, adding another name to its star-studded cast. ComicBook.com has learned that Glee alum Samantha Marie Ware has joined the cast of Doom Patrol for Season 2, which will be released on DC Universe later this year. Ware is set to be a recurring guest star in Season 2, appearing in multiple episodes as one of Crazy Jane’s personalities that we didn’t get to meet in Season 1.

While all of Jane’s outward personalities are played by star Diane Guerrero, one episode of Doom Patrol‘s first season took viewers inside the character’s head and revealed a horde of individual personalities, all played by different actors. Considering the casting of Ware as one of these characters, it seems as though Doom Patrol will be taking us back into the mind of Crazy Jane more than once in this upcoming second installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ware is a singer and actress best known for playing Jane Hayward in the final season of the beloved musical series Glee. She also appeared in all 10 episodes of the What/If anthology series on Netflix, as well as single episodes of popular shows like Barry, Chicago Med, Bull, NCIS: New Orleans, and God Friended Me.

DC has yet to reveal a release date for the second season of Doom Patrol, but the new installment’s production has seen a few other new faces added to the cast. NCIS: New Orleans actress Karen Obilom is set to appear as recurring character Roni Evans in Season 2, a military veteran with a mysterious past that connects with Vic Stone/Cyborg at a PTSD support group meeting. Also joining the cast is Apigail Shapiro, who will be playing The Chief’s daughter Dorothy.

The core cast of Doom Patrol includes Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Matt Bomer, Joivan Wade, Alan Tudyk, Brendan Fraser, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Timothy Dalton. Jeremy Carver serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Are you looking forward to Doom Patrol Season 2? What do you think of the new additions to the cast? Let us know in the comments!