Gotham Knights TV Series Will Reportedly Feature Nightwing, Bluebird, and SPOILER

Some more members of the Batman Family may be heading to The CW’s new Gotham Knights TV show. The series, which borrows the name of the upcoming video game from WB Games Montréal and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, will see Bruce Wayne murdered and his rebellious adopted son join forces with the offspring of the Dark Knight’s greatest enemies. After reports surfaced that the show was in development late last year, Gotham Knights got an official pilot order at The CW in early February. Now, a new report lists Nightwing, Bluebird, and Spoiler as possible cast members.

Murphy’s Multiverse reports Gotham Knights is looking to cast an actor 18 or older as a series regular who is both “athletic” and “sensitive,” whose parents were murdered, leading to the character’s adoption by Bruce Wayne. This sounds very similar to Dick Grayson / Nightwing’s origin story, since his parents were killed while performing during a circus act.

The second character description calls for an 18-year-old actress to play someone “sarcastic and smart” who was raised on a “steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles.” Stephanie Brown, aka Spoiler, is the daughter of the villainous Cluemaster, which is where the “teasers and puzzles” childhood comes in.

Finally, Gotham Knights is reportedly looking for a “blue-haired bisexual” female actress that heads to the streets to avoid an abusive upbringing at home. Harper Row, who also has blue hair, is the vigilante crimefighter named Bluebird. Cullen, Harper’s brother, is also reportedly being cast, with the description calling for a transgender actor who identifies as male.

Another mystery character is also being cast, who would be the daughter of “the most dangerous man in Gotham.” Naturally, fans’ first thoughts will go straight to Joker, who did have someone claim to be his daughter in the DC Universe. Duela Dent masqueraded as the Joker’s daughter, though she has also taken on the mantle of daughter to other members of Batman’s rogues gallery.

The official logline for The CW’s Gotham Knights series reads as follows: “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.”

