Gotham Knights Series Gets Pilot Order at The CW

Gotham Knights is one step closer to hitting our television screens. On Thursday, it was announced that The CW had given a pilot order to the potential DC Comics-inspired series, which was first announced to be in the works late last year. The show is just one of several projects that The CW has given a pilot order to, including the Walker spinoff Walker: Independence, as well as the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters. While this doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Gotham Knights, which is reportedly unconnected from Batwoman and The CW’s Arrowverse of DCTV shows, will ultimately be greenlit into a series, it does provide a step in the right direction.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

If Gotham Knights does ultimately get a series order at The CW, it will be the latest in a long line of modern DCTV shows at the network. This includes (currently) Season 8 of The Flash, Season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow, Season 3 of Batwoman and Stargirl, Season 2 of Superman & Lois, and Season 1 of Naomi. The network also has Justice U, a hypothetical spinoff series starring Arrow’s David Ramsey, in the works.

