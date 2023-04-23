Gotham Knights: Veronica Cartwright Guest Stars in New "Bad to Be Good" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Bad to Be Good", the seventh episode of Gotham Knights' first season. The episode is schedule to air on Tuesday, May 2nd and will see the return of Veronica Cartwright as Eunice Harmon, the daughter of the Butcher of Gotham. The Knights discovered that the "long-dead" Butcher may also be the Court of Owls' Talon and from the looks of things, this episode will see Duela and Carrie seek Eunice out again to get more answers about the mysterious killer. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

A JOB FOR THE GOTHAM KNIGHTS — After a series of art heists in Gotham, Turner (Oscar Hayes) and the Knights turn their attention to a possible connection to the Court of Owls. Meanwhile, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) seek answers about The Talon from Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright), and Rebecca (guest star Lauren Stamile) turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) for help after fearing her life is in danger. Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Anna Lore also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Alegre Rodriquez & Michelle Furtney-Goodman.

The episode may also offer some more information on exactly how the Butcher of Gotham has managed to be alive all of this time. Cartwright previously told ComicBook.com that Episode 7 is where we find out more about his story.

"I know, that's what I said. I found that out when I came to work," Cartwright said about the discovery that Eunice's dad is somehow still alive. "All of a sudden, I'm reading the script, and went, 'He's still alive?' We find out [more about it] in episode seven."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Bad to Be God" airs on May 2nd.