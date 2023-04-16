Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Teases Fans Haven't Met Two-Face Yet

That Harvey Dent will become Two-Face on The CW's Gotham Knights is not a mystery. The DC inspired series has been up front about where Harvey's journey is heading from the start and even Misha Collins, who plays Harvey Dent, has been candid that viewers would get to see the lawman-turned-villain's story unfold complete with his "tragic" origin. The most recent episode of the series, "More Money, More Problems" even had many fans thinking we've already seen Two-Face on screen even if Harvey himself isn't aware of it just yet, but according to Collins, that isn't the case. While something is certainly not right with Harvey Dent, Collins says the alternate version the show has introduced isn't Two-Face — for now.

Speaking with TV Insider, Collins explains that while "More Money, More Problems" introduces viewers to a version of Harvey Dent that is quite different than the district attorney we've come to know, this "Fugue Harvey" isn't Two-Face. Harvey is still unravelling.

"From this point on in the season, the show really delves into the gritty aspects of Harvey Dent's story," Collins said. "We see the unravelling; we see him white knuckling it and trying to hold it together … he has a real struggle."

"Every episode is going to be incredibly frustrating for the audience because they are not going to want to wait another week for the next one to come out," he added.

Collins has previously teased that over the course of the season, viewers will get to see how Harvey unravels, and thus far the show has done just that. "More Money, More Problems" saw Harvey pay a visit to Dr. Chase Meridian with his concerns about losing time and memories, though the doctor reassured him that it was probably just anxiety, rather than the identity dysmorphia he fears.

"It's a pinch me moment for an actor because you get to take this character who was like a champion of the underdog and he's fighting for justice in the city of Gotham to slowly unraveling he has identity dysmorphia," Collins told Today. "We get into his traumatic childhood and all of the ill events to him actually having this psychic break that causes him to become Two Face. So, that's actually like the tragic version of the story. It's pretty great."

What is Gotham Knights about?

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.