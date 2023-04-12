Gotham Knights: Is Harvey Dent Involved With the Court of Owls?

The first season of The CW's Gotham Knights is well underway and five episodes in, the reach of The Court of Owls in Gotham has been well-established. As Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) and his fellow fugitives — now dubbed the Gotham Knights by the public after the events of this week's episode, "More Money, More Problems" — have discovered, the Owls are not only behind the murder of Bruce Wayne but are also involved in a lot of other crimes in Gotham, past and present. Last week, Turner even discovered that Cressida (K.K. Moggie), his own trusted attaché, was involved with the shady and powerful group.

But while the series has laid out some of the Owls reach, it's also been laying the groundwork for another story — that of Harvey Dent's (Misha Collins) eventual turn as Two-Face. Harvey has been portrayed as believing in Turner's innocence while also pursuing his own political goals. Harvey is running for mayor, something that has become a bit more complicated since the death of Mayor Hill. However, there have been signs that something isn't quite right with Harvey and while that's certainly leading to the transformation to Two-Face, one can't help but wonder if it's also a hint at something else: that Harvey — or at least the part of him that is Two-Face — is working for the Court of Owls.

Could Harvey Dent be working with the Court of Owls?

Over the past few episodes, it's been evident that something isn't right with Harvey Dent. After the Founder's Gala, Harvey woke up on a couch at the GCPD with seemingly no memory of how he got there as well as a mysterious key in his pocket. Later, while investigating the murder of Mayor Hill, Harvey discovered that the mysterious key was actually a spare to the late mayor's vehicle — the vehicle where the bomb that killed the mayor was left. On top of that, it was revealed that Harvey checked the mysterious Athenian coin the Court uses as a symbol — and was left at the scene of Bruce Wayne's murder — out of evidence but he has no memory of doing so.

This week, those memory gaps seem to get worse. The episode sees Harvey going to throw the key into the river — after speaking with Dr. Chase Meridian and being reassured that it is probably just anxiety causing his problems — only to get a mysterious phone call. Next we see him, he's waking up in Rebecca March's bed with no real memory of how he got there. While none of this is evidence that Harvey is working with the Owls, it certainly makes it clear that Harvey is doing things that he isn't in control of. Given his position of power, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to think that the Owls could be using Harvey's personality issue to have him carry out certain things on their behalf.

While that might sound a little far-fetched, consider that Mayor Hill was in debt to the Owls and that Hill was wanting the Owls to keep him in office as long as possible. It was soon after that Hill ended up dead. A dead Mayor Hill certainly helps clear the path for Harvey to become mayor and while Lincoln March has also announced he is running for mayor as well. Lincoln also recently received an Athenian coin.

Whatever is going on with Harvey, we do know that we are getting the tragic origin of Two-Face. According to Collins, it's a journey as he goes on the journey to become the iconic villain Two-Face. "It's a pinch me moment for an actor because you get to take this character who was like a champion of the underdog and he's fighting for justice in the city of Gotham to slowly unraveling he has identity dysmorphia," Collins told Today. "We get into his traumatic childhood and all of the ill events to him actually having this psychic break that causes him to become Two Face. So, that's actually like the tragic version of the story. It's pretty great."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.