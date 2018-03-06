Here Is What Matthew McConaughey Could Look Like As Reverse Flash

Alright, alright, alright! As Matthew McConaughey might say, the latest design from artist BossLogic shows how well the actor could pull off the role of Reverse Flash.

Working as an independent artist, BossLogic took to Twitter not long ago to show fans what he thought Ezra Miller would look like as The Flash after new costume descriptions came from the Justice League set. The artist provided two versions of Miller’s potential look in the film, and fans were obsessed BossLogic’s sleek, dangerous designs. And, now, the artist has taken to Twitter once more to show fans what Reverse Flash might look like if he were played by Matthew McConaughey.

While McConaughey is not officially attached to an DCEU film, rumors have been swirling for awhile now that the award-winning actor has been browsing through Marvel and DC scripts. Most recently, it was reported that Marvel wanted the actor cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as its main villain, but McConaughey allegedly turned down the role. Fans of the actor are hoping the pass over might mean McConaughey is still toying with the idea of joining the DCEU. And, with films like Suicide Squad hyping up DC’s cinematic universe, now might be the perfect time for McConaughey to suit up.

Even though Ezra Miller’s Flash is set to star in Justice League, the speedster won’t get his own standalone film until 2018. There are few details regarding the film available, but fans are curious as to if they’ll see Reverse Flash pop into the upcoming film. The CW’s show, The Flash, heavily focused on the presence of Reverse Flash in its first season, so it will be interesting to see what story lines the film will borrow. It’s said the film’s script is based on the hero’s recent comic run by Geoff Johns, DC’s CCO.

It’s not clear whether or not McConaughey will even be cast in the DCEU any time soon, let alone in The Flash, but fans already agree that the talent actor does suit the villain’s get-up. What do you think? Do you believe McConaughey could take on Miller’s version of of The Flash?