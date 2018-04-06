‘iZombie’: “Don’t Hate the Player, Hate the Brain” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Don’t Hate the Player, Hate the Brain”, the upcoming seventh episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

The photos see Liv Moore (Rose McIver) taking on the persona of a playboy, something that apparently leads to hijinks with Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) in a club.

And the photos also show some sort of meetings happening at Fillmore-Graves, which will involve Major (Robert Buckley). Considering the grip that Fillmore-Graves has had on New Seattle, especially with regards to the recent fate of Renegade, there’s no telling how those things could go.

“[Major’s job] creates some conflict,” Buckley told reporters during a set visit last year. “I mean, I think what we started to see last season, the trend of Liv not being particularly enthusiastic about him siding so heavily with Fillmore-Graves, that continues to happen. You know you get those jobs in high school where you’re working Hot Dog on a Stick so you can hook your buddies up and all your friends are like, ‘Hot Dog on a Stick is the best ever!” Fillmore-Graves is no Hot Dog on a Stick.’”

“I guess what has changed is the politics,” Kohli added. “The job has changed in its own way, so now there is zombie crimes, and there are human crimes. That changes how we operate in the morgue too, in terms of what cases we get. If it’s a human one, then it’s a Seattle Police Department problem. If it’s a zombie crime, it’s a Fillmore-Graves problem. There’s a lot of things, in terms of how we do the procedural aspect. Even the landscape itself, none of us are allowed to leave Seattle. That has its own impact, in terms of that, but he’s still the same guy, it’s just the rules have changed.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Don’t Hate the Player, Hate the Brain” below.

After consuming the brain of a bachelor playboy, Liv (Rose McIver) heads to a club to meet up with Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli). Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is assigned an enormous task.

Lastly, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is still struggling with the arrangement he’s made with Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon).

David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Tuan Quoc Le directed the episode written by Sara Saedi.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “Don’t Hate the Player, Hate the Brain” will air on April 16th.