James Gunn Says Zack Snyder Supports His DC Studios Slate

DC Studios co-head James Gunn claims that Zack Snyder fully supports the DC Universe slate of movies and TV series that Gunn recently presented to the world.

(Photo: Twitter / James Gunn)

Gunn was once again using social media to tease DC fans with cryptic images – this time of Swamp Thing, one of the 5 films in DC Chapter One. Swamp Thing has been gaining buzz with the report that James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones 5) is set to direct – but all some people could do was use the moment as yet another chance to attack Gunn.

One Twitter user posted a response to Gunn's photo referencing the hashtag "Sell SnyderVerse to Netflix" – an online campaign to have Snyder's version of the DCEU continue on Netflix. Gunn was actually prompted to stop and finally address "#SellSnyderverseToNetflix", giving DC Fans a brief, logical, (and scathing) breakdown of why it will never happen. As a sidenote, Gunn also let it be known that, "Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."

What Did James Gunn & Zack Snyder Discuss About the DCU?

That revelatory comment was never going to sit idle long before fans were grabbing for that bubbling kettle and asking for the tea about the conversation Gunn had with Snyder. This was Gunn's response: "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world-building he's doing now."

For all those DC fans still warring over 'SnyderVerse vs GunnVerse'... consider this matter closed.

In our previous ComicBook Nation breakdowns of the DCU situation, we addressed the question of whether or not Zack Snyder has any interest at all in directing more DC Universe content, following the achievement of being able to finish and release Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

Snyder hasn't been resting on his laurels: he launched an entire apocalyptic zombie-horror universe with Netflix's Army of the Dead in 2021, a film that already spawned one prequel spinoff (Army of Thieves) and has an anime prequel (Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas) and a direct sequel (Planet of the Dead) in development. If that wasn't enough, Snyder is building a whole different Netflix franchise by reworking an old pitch he had for the Star Wars franchise into the sci-fi epic uinverse Rebel Moon.

In other words: Zack Snyder is doing just fine. And so is the DCU.