DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Sell Snyderverse to Netflix Fan Campaign

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is speaking out about a recent fan campaign to sell the "Snyderverse" of unproduced DC films to Netflix. On Thursday, Gunn took to Twitter to react to the "#SellSnyderverseToNetflix" hashtag, which has hoped for DC and Warner Bros. Discovery to license out certain characters and properties to Netflix, ideally so director Zack Snyder could make his previously-planned Justice League sequels and other spinoffs, as part of his larger overall deal with the streamer. Gunn called the campaign "the wackiest hashtag ever", confirming that Netflix has not expressed an interest in these films, but that he has spoken to the streamer about "other stuff" (presumably, the continuation of existing Netflix and DC hit The Sandman).

Gunn also revealed that Snyder himself "hasn't expressed any interest and seems to be happy doing what he's doing." In a subsequent tweet, Gunn revealed that he recently spoke to Snyder, who apparently contacted him to "express his support" about the choices currently being made at DC Studios.

I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

What is Zack Snyder making for Netflix?

Snyder's collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming Rebel Moon. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in a 2021 interview. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed late last month, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

