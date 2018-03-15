John Stewart Joins Scott Snyder’s Justice League Relaunch As The Team’s Green Lantern

It looks like the Justice League will say goodbye to its pair of Green Lanterns, and a returning favorite will take their place.

The current Justice League lineup features two Green Lanterns, Jessica Cruz, and Simon Baz, but the book will relaunch later this year under Scott Snyder and will see the return of several old friends, including John Stewart. Stewart can be seen on the Justice League cover to issue #1, alongside Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Hawkgirl (via Bleeding Cool.)

That group is made up of most of the team seen in the beloved Justice League animated series, though it is known yet where Baz and Cruz will ultimately end up. This is actually the first time Stewart has been the main Green Lantern in the League since the New 52 era, as Hal Jordan took the spot previously and then things segued into Baz and Cruz.

For many though Stewart will always be the main Lantern, as the cartoon always had him as a prominent member of the team. He is also currently in charge of the Lanterns overall, despite the Guardians returning, and one might imagine he would recruit someone else to take those duties once he joins the team full time.

Justice League #1 is written by Snyder with art by Jorge Jimenez, and you can check out the official description below. The issue’s cover can be seen above.

“Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of Dark Nights: Metal and the universe-defining No Justice, the core members of the Justice League–Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and more–are finally reunited!

The cosmos suddenly opens up to new threats that the Justice League could not imagine! As Lex Luthor and Batman race to solve a mystery going back to the beginning of the DCU, the rest of the League dive deep into new corners of their own mythologies!

One of the most critically acclaimed authors of his generation finally scribes DC’s flagship title in Justice League Vol. 1! Collects Justice League #1-6.”

Justice League #1 lands in comic stores on later this year, while Vol. 1 will land in stores on November 13.

H/T Penguin Random House