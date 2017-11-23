Fan Creates Textless Version of New ‘Justice League’ Poster

Plenty of fans found it surreal to see some of DC Comics’ biggest heroes united onscreen in Justice League. If you’re among those fans, a new poster might give you a case of the feels.

Reddit user The LieLlama recently created a textless version of the newest Justice League poster, which finally adds Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) to the group. You can check it out below.

Superman’s presence in Justice League was always a bit of an enigma, with him almost entirely being absent from the film’s promotional material. This led some to wonder if Superman would even appear in the film at all, or just be confined to some sort of flashback/dream sequence.

But as fans who have seen Justice League know, the Man of Steel does make his return in the film, leading to this new wave of promotional photos and posters.

While Superman’s Justice League return (particularly, his facial hair when he does so) might not be exactly what some viewers hoped, others have argued that it’s the best recent portrayal of the character, and nails the complicated nature of a modern Superman.

Justice League has been in theaters for a little over a week now, and garnered quite a bit of attention in the pop culture landscape. While the film might not have the highest score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has had a largely positive response from fans. That has (gradually) culminated in the film’s box office gross, which is currently over $110 million.

Justice League is in theaters now.