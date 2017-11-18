New ‘Justice League’ Character Promos Released

Justice League, the fifth film in the ongoing DC Extended Universe, just hit theaters. If you’re new to the franchise — or you just need a little catch-up before heading out to watch — Warner Bros. has you covered with five character trailers, establishing each member of the League: Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Batman

Videos by ComicBook.com

Videos by ComicBook.com

Justice LeagueBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Justice League

“At the end of BVS, we leave Bruce fearful that the Earth is in great danger,” Affleck says. “And this movie starts with Bruce actively trying to find these superhumans that he believes are out there.”

Wonder Woman

Batman v Superman Justice League

“This is the first time after a while that she starts working in a team again,” Gadot says. “I made a point out of the importance of Diana being this glue to the team, that she would make each and every one of them — even if its in small moments — feel stronger and loved and capable.”

The Flash

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquaman

Batman v Superman Suicide Squad Justice League

“When [director Zack Snyder] came to me, like when I got called in the room, the last thing I expected him to say was Aquaman,” Momoa says. “It’s a genius idea, because my people are Kanaloa, Tagaloa, Maui, all these water gods.”

“The thing about Aquaman,” Momoa explains, “is that he straddles two worlds: the human world we live in and the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. Neither one really accepts him, so he’s grown used to living on the fringes and doesn’t really trust too many people.”



Cyborg

Videos by ComicBook.com

Justice League2017

Justice League2017 Buy Tickets powered by Fandango

Justice League

ComicBook Composite

67.60

All-Time Comic Movies #56

Average rating

All-Time Rated #14

4.00/5 from 29 users