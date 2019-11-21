Joss Whedon’s Cut of Justice League Had About 80 Pages of New Script

Given how popular superheroes are at the box office, fans felt it was impossible for Justice League to flop years ago before its release. However, as time showed all, those beliefs were wrong. Warner Bros. Pictures could not believe how poorly Justice League fared at the box office, but fans were not so shocked.

After all, they started questioning Justice League shortly after reports of reshoots went live. When it was eventually announced Joss Whedon would finish the film, director Zack Snyder left the project to take care of family matters. As you might expect, fans were enraged by the sudden switch out, and a new report just let everyone know how much Whedon altered Snyder’s original script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times wrote on Justice League‘s legacy this week in light of a recent social media movement. Fans have long asked for Snyder’s cut of the film to be released, and several stars voiced their support of such a release. With Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck on board, many began to ask how different the films really are, and it seems there is a substantial difference.

According to the New York Times, Snyder’s rough cut was shown off to filmmakers like Andrea Berloff, Allan Heinberg, and Joss Whedon. The latter was brought on to do some substantial reshoots which “included almost 80 new script pages.”

As for what got cut, the New York Times says Wonder Woman and Lois Lane were bolstered by Whedon. Cut footage included side stories for the Flash and Cyborg which left new characters like Iris (Kiersey Clemons) cut entirely. All of these changes have annoyed die-hard fans of the universe Snyder began back with Man of Steel. For so many, they wish to see the director’s vision of Justice League released no matter its condition so long as those 80 original script pages are restored.

